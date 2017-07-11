Germany to ban 'chick shredding' from 2022 in global first

Germany will ban the slaughter of day-old male chicks starting in 2022, becoming the first country to do so, according to draft legislation signed by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Chicken farms across the world traditionally slaughter male chicks by the millions, but German farmers will have to stop the practice. Instead, they will be required to use technology to prevent male chicks from being born in the first place, by identifying the sex of the animal before it has hatched.

A world first in agricultural policy

"This is unfortunately in practice everywhere in the world. But I do not consider this to be ethically acceptable," said Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner, who proposed the bill. "Therefore, we will be the first country to ban chick culling by law," she said in a speech marking the start of Germany's International Green Week.

At a later phase in the transition, from early 2024, only methods used much earlier in the incubation process will be allowed, aiming to ensure that the embryos feel no pain.

In Germany alone, about 45 million male chicks are killed each year in a practice that animal welfare advocates call "chick shredding." The chicks are culled shortly after hatching because they cannot lay eggs and are not suitable for meat production, meaning that raising them would not be economically viable.

Germany's Federal Administrative Court ruled in 2019 that animal welfare concerns outweigh the economic interests of farmers who wish to practice chick shredding, and declared the practice permissible only for a transitional period.

The new standards will likely be compensated by higher prices for eggs and meat.

Critics call for stronger measures

Despite the move to ban the practice, advocates and critics have called for more far-reaching measures.

"This cannot be a solution," said Olaf Bandt, the chairman of the German Association of Environmental and Nature Conservation. "We need the long overdue restructuring of animal husbandry – towards a system that does not sort out animals because they are apparently useless."

What is necessary, he said, is to rely consistently on dual-purpose chickens, or those used to produce both eggs and meat. The Agriculture Ministry acknowledges, however, that such hens lay fewer and smaller eggs.

Alternatively to killing embryos while they're in the egg, farmers are also able to raise male chickens alongside hens — resulting in a lower profit margin or a higher cost of poultry products.

Martin Rücker, managing director of consumer advocacy organization Foodwatch, echoed Bandt's views. "Anyone who wants animal welfare must put an end to the animal-cruelty madness of high-performance hens," he said.

Even if the practice of killing chicks in Germany is banned, "this will change absolutely nothing about the unbearable suffering of laying hens," said Rücker.

Parliamentary co-chair of the Left Party, Amira Mohamed Ali, also said that the new measures do not go far enough. "The male chicks must be raised and under decent conditions," she said.

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests Worldwide protests for animal rights Around 1,000 animal rights activists and vegans have marched 6 kilometers (4 miles) through the western German city of Cologne with signs ranging from the shocking and thought-provoking to the humorous. Cologne was one of 42 cities around the world participating in the Animal Rights March.

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests Ripped without animal protein Shirtless men carry a sign reading "Better naked than with fur" to protest against the use of skins or furs of dead animals and of bird feathers. A man with a toned body has "Protein deficiency" written across his chest to dispel the notion that to get ripped at the gym one needs to eat meat.

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests Speech for the speechless Katharina Pozo (L), one of the protest organizers, led throngs of protesters in chants outside Burger King and the German hamburger chain Hans im Gluck. She wants to mobilize "silent vegans" and others into a broad movement "to give animals a voice."

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests Visualizing the mass slaughter Hundreds of protesters engaged in a one-minute "die-in" on a main thoroughfare in central Cologne. The action aimed to highlight the millions of cows, pigs, chickens and other animals killed in industrial slaughterhouses in Germany every year.

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests The plight of male chicks Demonstrators are protesting the fact that every year, 45 million male chicks in Germany are thrown into mechanical shredders or gassed to death moments after coming out of their shells. This is because they cannot lay eggs and are not as meaty as broiler chickens.

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests Out-of-sight violence Once the main protest was finished, several dozen people gathered outside a McDonald's to participate in a separate action organized by Direct Action Everywhere (DxE). The international grassroots animal rights movement engages in nonviolent disruptive protests where violence is happening to make visible what happens behind closed doors.

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests Indignant customers A performer smothered fake blood over herself in front of the McDonald's order counter as protesters made a statement and chanted slogans against animal abuse. At the end of the protests, several McDonald's customers started yelling, pushing and spitting at the protesters.

'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests 'No one can look away anymore' Natascha Blumenkind, a leader in DxE, said the performances were not designed to disgust people. "We want people to make the connection between what's on their plate and who had to suffer for it. We focus on the victims and their experiences, rather than on the people who are contributing to the system. If we can make visible what's right under the surface, no one can look away anymore." Author: Chase Winter



lc/msh (dpa, KNA)