Germany: Thuringia state premier Kemmerich quits, 'effective immediately'

Three days after his shock election, Thuringia Premier Thomas Kemmerich announced Saturday he was quitting his short-lived post with "immediate effect."

Kemmerich, of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), one of Germany's smaller political parties, was elected to the position on Wednesday after being backed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and regional representatives from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) party.

The 54-year-old, a virtual unknown in wider German politics, emerged as premier in a third assembly vote, when the AfD party switched from its own candidate to Kemmerich, eclipsing Bodo Ramelow, a previous Left party premier.

Ramelow's Left scored 31% in last October's Thuringia election — ahead of the AfD on 23% — and prior to Wednesday's premiership shock had been aiming to form a minority cabinet with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens.

All monetary allowances resulting from his election would be returned to Thuringia's state treasury, Kemmerich added.

Crisis talks

At crisis talks Saturday in Berlin, involving Merkel's CDU and sister Christian Social Union (CSU) party, along with the Social Democrats (SPD), leaders of all three parties ruled out cooperation with the AFD at "all levels" across Germany.

They also called on Thuringia to stage fresh state elections despite the recent ballot in the Erfurt chamber.

"For reasons of political legitimacy, the coalition partners are convinced that, regardless of the election of a new premier, fresh elections need to take place in Thuringia," coalition leaders announced in a joint statement.

Merkel's center-right conservatives have long been split over overtures from the far-right AFD, formed in 2013, and aversions among some CDU members to Germany's ex-communist Left.

