Germany: Thuringia state premier Kemmerich quits, 'effective immediately'

Three days after his shock election, Thuringia Premier Thomas Kemmerich announced Saturday he was quitting his short-lived post with "immediate effect."

Kemmernich, of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), one of Germany's smaller political parties, was elected to the position on Wednesday after being backed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and regional representatives from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) party.

The 54-year-old, a virtual unknown in wider German politics, emerged as premier in a third assembly vote, when the AfD switched from its own candidate to Kemmerich, eclipsing Bodo Ramelow, a previous Left party premier.

Ramelow's Left scored 31% in last October's Thuringia election — ahead of the AfD on 23% — and prior to Wednesday's premiership shock had been aiming to form a minority cabinet with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens.

All monetary allowances resulting from his election would be returned to Thuringia's state treasury, Kemmerich added.

At crisis talks Saturday in Berlin, involving Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) sister Bavarian CSU party, and Social Democrats (SPD), leaders of all three parties in hier federal coalition cabinet ruled out cooperation with AFD at "all levels" across Germany.

They also called on Thuringia to stage fresh state elections "regardless" of a fresh premiership election in the Erfurt chamber.

"For reasons of political legitimacy, the coalition partners are convinced that, regardless of the election of a new Minister President, new elections in Thuringia in the near future are required," stated coaltion leaders.

Merkel's center-right conservatives have long been split over overtures from the far-right AFD, formed in 2013, and aversions among some CDU members to Germany's ex-communist Left.

From 2014, Ramelow had headed a "red-red-green" regional cabinet in Erfurt, comprising his Left, Thuringia's Social Democrats and Greens, with a governable majority.

This grouping emerged short of a majority in October's Thuringia election, hoping instead to form a minority government tolerated within the Er.

ipj/jlw (dpa, epd, AFP)