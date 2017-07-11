Germany: Three dead after light plane crashes into housing block

Three people were killed Saturday when an ultralight airplane crashed into a multiple family house in western Germany, police said.

North Rhine-Westphalia police said the light aircraft crashed into the roof of the building containing five dwellings in the town of Wesel, sparking a fire which was later put out.

A small child was recovered from the building after sustaining injuries.

Hot-air balloon collision, say witnesses

The aircraft had a capacity to carry two people, but police said it was not yet clear how many people were on board and the three people who perished have not yet been identified.

Rescue workers found a parachute near the crash site, which police believed to be an emergency parachute from the plane.

Local media reported eyewitnesses as saying that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon.

jsi/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)