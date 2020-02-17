 Germany threatens ′consequences′ over Libya arms sales | News | DW | 27.02.2020

News

Germany threatens 'consequences' over Libya arms sales

Despite a weapons embargo, some countries are continuing to send weapons to war-torn Libya. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas threatened these countries with "consequences."

libya fighter holds RPG

Countries continuing to send arms to Libya will face "consequences," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas ahead of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday.

A total of 16 countries and organizations met in Berlin in January this year to renew their commitment to a 2011 UN weapons embargo, in a bid to end to the civil war that has been raging in the country since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

"I'm sure there will be ramifications for those who continue to breach the arms embargo today," Maas said.

He added that there would be discussions in the European Union over the repercussions for those found responsible for continuing violations.

Watch video 01:53

Violated on a daily basis: the Libyan ceasefire

Weapon deliveries are a 'scandal'

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres recently called the continuing arms deliveries to the North African country a "scandal." The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and Turkey have continued to send weapons, troops and mercenaries to Libya despite the ban.

The EU agreed in February to restart the bloc's Mediterranean naval mission with a focus on enforcing the embargo.

kmm/rc (dpa,AP, AFP)

