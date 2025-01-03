Germany: Thousands sign petition for fireworks ban

The debate about stricter rules on fireworks or a possible nationwide ban has intensified following another New Year's Eve marked by scores of injuries and five deaths

Over 270,000 Germans have signed an online petition calling for a nationwide ban on private fireworks after a New Year's Eve marked by deaths and injuries.

At least five people were killed and many injured during celebrations in Germany, where fireworks can be bought for private use on New Year's Eve.

In several cities, emergency services were pelted by pyrotechnics — a recurring trend in recent years. One Berlin officer was severely hurt and required surgery.

Politicians debate about outlawing some pyrotechnics

Speaking to firefighters on Friday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was clear new regulations were needed.

"We must have clear rules on what pyrotechnics can be used and take tough action against all those who do not comply with the law," Scholz said. "That's the right way to go," he added.

The use of personal firecrackers is widespread throughout Germany Image: Emiel Muijderman/ANP/IMAGO

Former German justice minister Marco Buschmann, the general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), said a ban would be "inappropriate" and serve as "collective punishment."

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner on Thursday said new rules are needed, but spoke out against an outright ban.

"The vast majority of Berliners celebrated the New Year peacefully. Why should we deny them and their families a happy New Year's Eve with traditional fireworks?" Wegner told dpa.

Police backs fireworks ban

Even before New Year's, Germany's GdP police union and the German Medical Association called for a nationwide ban on private fireworks.

The police union that started the online petition argues the ban is necessary to prevent violence against police and emergency services, and to replace private fireworks with organized events.

"There's no way round a nation-wide firecracker ban any longer," the GdP said.

"What we experienced this past New Year's Eve is beyond the bounds of what is acceptable," it added.

lo/rm (dpa, DW Sources)