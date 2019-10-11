 Germany: Thousands protest Turkish offensive in Syria | News | DW | 12.10.2019

News

Germany: Thousands protest Turkish offensive in Syria

Thousands of people in Germany expressed their discontent with Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria. More than 10,000 protesters gatherered in the northwestern city of Cologne.

People in the German city of Cologne protest Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

Thousands of people across Germany protested against Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria on Saturday.

In Cologne, more than 10,000 people, most of them Kurdish, are estimated to have joined a protest march calling for the offensive to be called off and condemning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Large parts of northern Syria are dominated by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main US partner in the fight against Islamic State. The US withdrew its troops from Syria last week, paving the way for the Turkish offensive.

More to come...

law/ (AFP, dpa)

