Germany: Thousands protest Turkish offensive in Syria

Thousands of people across Germany protested against Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria on Saturday.

In Cologne, more than 10,000 people, most of them Kurdish, are estimated to have joined a protest march calling for the offensive to be called off and condemning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Large parts of northern Syria are dominated by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main US partner in the fight against Islamic State. The US withdrew its troops from Syria last week, paving the way for the Turkish offensive.

More to come...

law/ (AFP, dpa)