Germany: Thieves steal 80 Christmas trees

More than 80 Christmas trees were stolen over the weekend in Gelsenkirchen, in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The trees were kept in a disused department store and meant for a variety of local businesses. They were worth more than €1,000 ($1,100), according to the police report.

Police described the incident, which occured overnight on Saturday, as "extraordinary."

Authorities were at a loss to explain how the thieves could have transported the bulky trees. They said the identity of the thieves remain unknown.

