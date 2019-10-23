 Germany: Thieves steal 80 Christmas trees | News | DW | 18.11.2019

News

Germany: Thieves steal 80 Christmas trees

Unknown perpetrators made off with 80 Christmas trees being stored in an empty department store over the weekend. Police estimate that the trees were worth over €1,000.

Christmas trees outside in Germany (picture-alliance/imageBROKER)

More than 80 Christmas trees were stolen over the weekend in Gelsenkirchen, in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The trees were kept in a disused department store and meant for a variety of local businesses. They were worth more than €1,000 ($1,100), according to the police report.

Police described the incident, which occured overnight on Saturday, as "extraordinary." 

Read more: Don't buy a Christmas tree, plant one

Authorities were at a loss to explain how the thieves could have transported the bulky trees. They said the identity of the thieves remain unknown.

10 traditional ingredients for a very German Christmas

