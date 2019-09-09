 Germany: Thieves steal €500,000 worth of items from NBA star Dennis Schröder′s house | News | DW | 07.10.2019

News

Germany: Thieves steal €500,000 worth of items from NBA star Dennis Schröder's house

Thieves in Germany stole over €500,000 worth of items from the house of NBA player Dennis Schröder over the weekend. The burglars made off with jewelry and cash.

German basketball player Dennis Schröder (Imago Images/Camera 4/T. Wiedensohler)

Thieves broke into the house of German basketball star Dennis Schröder over the weekend and stole cash and objects worth around €500,000 ($550,000), police announced late on Sunday night.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that thieves levered open the terrace door of the NBA player's residence in Braunschweig in the state of Lower Saxony during Saturday afternoon.

They managed to take hundreds of thousands of euros worth of objects, after raking through cupboards and drawers to find items of worth, according to the police report.

'Jewelry and cash'

The thief, whose identity remains unknown, made off with jewelry and cash. The police made a call for witnesses in their report.

The basketball professional began his career in Germany with Phantoms Braunschweig before being drafted by the NBA's Atlanta Hawks in 2013. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018.

Schröder starred for the German national basketball team at this summer's FIBA World Cup in China, averaging 19.6 points and 9.4 assists per game.

He divides his time between the US and Germany and it is unknown whether he was at home in Braunschweig over the weekend when the break-in took place.

Schröder did not immediately comment on the break-in.

ed/rg (dpa) 

