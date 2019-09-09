Germany: Thieves steal €500,000 worth of items from NBA star Dennis Schröder's house

Thieves broke into the house of German basketball star Dennis Schröder over the weekend and stole cash and objects worth around €500,000 ($550,000), police announced late on Sunday night.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that thieves levered open the terrace door of the NBA player's residence in Braunschweig in the state of Lower Saxony during Saturday afternoon.

They managed to take hundreds of thousands of euros worth of objects, after raking through cupboards and drawers to find items of worth, according to the police report.

Read more: Alba Berlin basketball team axes cheerleader performances

German basketball players in the NBA Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Thunder With basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki retired, Dennis Schröder, 25, is now the face of German basketball in the US. He currently serves as the backup point guard to former league MVP Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City.

German basketball players in the NBA Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks After spending two seasons as Nowitzki's teammate in Dallas, Kleber is now the only German big-man on the Mavericks. Dallas recently rewarded his efforts by handing him a four-year, $35 million (€31 million) contract extension.

German basketball players in the NBA Daniel Theis, Boston Celtics The former Brose Bamberg forward has spent the last two seasons with Boston as a bench player. Though Theis, 27, is a restricted free agent, the Celtics are reportedly looking to retain him.

German basketball players in the NBA Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards After averaging just over 10 minutes per game with the Los Angeles Lakers, Wagner, 22, was traded to the Wizards in June with fellow German Isaac Bonga. The former Alba Berlin center spent most of last season with the LA's affiliate in the developmental G-League.

German basketball players in the NBA Isaiah Hartenstein, Houston Rockets In his second season with the Rockets, Hartenstein, 22, got his first taste of the NBA, averaged 8.9 minutes of action in 28 games for Houston. Since the Rockets have one of the best centers in the NBA in Clint Capela, he can only hope for role on Houston's bench.

German basketball players in the NBA Isaac Bonga, Washington Wizards Bonga, 19, did not get much of a look in his one and only season with the Los Angeles Lakers before being shipped to the Wizards in June. However, he did get a rise out of LeBron James and other teammates on the Lakers bench when he netted his first NBA point against the Memphis Grizzlies in December 2018. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



'Jewelry and cash'

The thief, whose identity remains unknown, made off with jewelry and cash. The police made a call for witnesses in their report.

The basketball professional began his career in Germany with Phantoms Braunschweig before being drafted by the NBA's Atlanta Hawks in 2013. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018.

Schröder starred for the German national basketball team at this summer's FIBA World Cup in China, averaging 19.6 points and 9.4 assists per game.

He divides his time between the US and Germany and it is unknown whether he was at home in Braunschweig over the weekend when the break-in took place.

Schröder did not immediately comment on the break-in.

ed/rg (dpa)