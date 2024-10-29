Germany: Thief steals bakery van with delivery man on board

Germany: Thief steals bakery van with delivery man on boardOctober 29, 2024
Baked goods were found strewn across the streets of a southern German town, police said on Tuesday, after a thief stole a delivery vehicle with the driver still inside.
The bakery in Sinsheim, Baden-Württemberg, suffered damages not only from the loss of the baked goods but also from daily earnings that were stolen from the vehicle.
Authorities estimated the total damages to be around several thousand euros.
Delivery man makes quick escape
Baden-Württemberg police said the incident occurred on Monday morning when the driver left the key in the ignition while making a delivery at a bakery.
"His absence was taken advantage of by an unknown perpetrator, who started the vehicle and drove away," police said.
However, the delivery man was still in the cargo compartment when the thief took off.
"He was only able to save himself after some time by jumping out of the vehicle, which had stopped briefly," police said.
The cargo then fell out of the vehicle as the thief continued driving. Police later found the vehicle parked a few streets away near the motorway.
Police were still looking for the suspect as of Tuesday.
zc/dj (dpa)