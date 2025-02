Tesla sales plunged 59% in Germany in January, after Elon Musk endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and urged people to vote for them during an audio livestream that month.

The German federal transport authority said there were just 1,277 new Tesla vehicles registered in January, down nearly 60% from the previous year.

More to follow...

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar