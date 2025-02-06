Germany: Tesla sales plunge 59% in January

Tesla sales plunged 59% in Germany in January, after Elon Musk endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and urged people to vote for them during an audio livestream that month.

The German federal transport authority (KBA) said there were just 1,277 new Tesla vehicles registered in January , down 59.5% from the previous year.

Tesla sales plummet by 59.5% in Germany

Tesla had been flying high in the German market in 2022 and Musk's company was the best-selling electric car brand that year.

However, the latest figures paint an altogether different picture. According to the data, there was a drop of 59.5% when compared to 2024, while there had been an increase in overall sales of battery-powered vehicles across all brands by 53.5%.

Last month the KBA data showed that a total of 34,498 electric car sales were made.

Tesla, like other electric carmakers, has seen sales fall in Germany over the past year following the withdrawal of government subsidies, and amid a smaller appetite for electric vehicles in Europe.

What has changed?

Musk came out in support of Germany's far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in December, in a move that has stoked controversy and concern over undue influence.

The US billionaire has since repeatedly voiced his support for AfD leader Alice Weidel, whose party is currently polling in second place ahead of Germany's federal election later this month.

Musk has taken swipes at Germany's leadership including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. In December Musk accused Steinmeier of being an "anti-democratic tyrant." He has also hurled insults at Chancellor Olaf Scholz and has predicted he will lose in the upcoming election.

The Tesla CEO's behaviour is "extremely damaging", Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, director of the Center Automotive Research institute in Germany, told the AFP news agency.

"Nobody wants to be associated with it... Tesla and Musk are almost inextricably linked."

Musk also drew criticism after making a gesture he made at US President Donald Trump's inauguration which resembled a Nazi salute.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar