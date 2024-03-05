Germany: Tesla factory evacuated amid power cut

Production at Europe's only Tesla car factory has been shut down after a power outage, with the factory evacuated.

The Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin was evacuated on Tuesday after a major power outage.

Environmental activists protesting against the expansion of the factory last week said they planned to occupy the nearby forest for a week. The facility is the only factory run by billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle company in Europe.

What we know so far

Police initially said they were "investigating in all directions" about the possible cause but that an electricity pylon had caught fire. There are also outages in the Berlin districts of Müggelheim, Rahnsdorf, and parts of Neukölln, as reported by the operator Stromnetz Berlin. 2,000 households are affected on the Berlin side.

Tesla said all measures had been taken to secure the production facilities but that, after consultation with the electricity provider EDIS, the company did not expect production to restart quickly.

The fire brigade was called at around 5:15 a.m. (0415 GMT/UTC) and began extinguishing the fire. A police helicopter was deployed after the alarm was raised.

A police spokesperson said they could not comment on a report in the Berliner Zeitung newspaper that the fire had been started by environmental activists.

The spokesperson added that bomb disposal units were called in after emergency services found a sign saying "ordnance buried here."

More to come...

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)