 Germany: Terror victims to recieve better compensation | News | DW | 08.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Terror victims to recieve better compensation

After criticism that the victims of the 2016 Berlin terror attack were left behind, Germany has passed new laws on damages. Victims will be more speedily and more generously compensated.

A woman attends to a memorial for the victims of the 2016 Berlin terror attack

Future victims of terror attacks in Germany will get better and speedier compensated after a new law was passed in the Bundestag on Thursday evening.

The modernizing move came after criticism of the treatment received by the victims of the 2016 Berlin terror attack and their surviving dependents.

The law passed by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil provides for higher cash benefits for surviving dependants and injured parties. Access to vocational reintegration measures and assistance in everyday life will also be improved. Trauma outpatient clinics, which provide fast and targeted care for victims, will be available nationwide in future.

Read more: Terrorism insurance  Doing business with fear in Germany

Victims will also be assigned case managers during the application process for compensation and in the proceeding events.

The new law also opens the possibility of such compensation for the victims of psychological violence such as stalking or passive violence such as the neglect of a child. Victims of human trafficking and sexual violence will also be covered.

Widows, widowers and orphans will also rise and witnesses who were psychologically affected by an attack will be eligible for compensation.

Most regulations will not take effect until 2024, while some improvements will be applied retroactively, including equal treatment for foreign nationals.

Only the right-wing populist AfD party opposed the measures. The laws still need the approval of the Bundesrat, the upper house of Parliament.

The current law dates from 1985 and based on compensation of war victims. The central idea of the reform of victim compensation is that the state has a responsibility to protect its citizens from acts of violence and damage caused by criminal acts.

aw/rt (epd, KNA, dpa)

  • A large white truck, its windshield pocked with bullet holes, stood behind police tape as investigators surveyed the scene.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Nice - Bastille Day (July 14) 2016

    A new era of terror appears to have been ushered in when a huge truck plowed through masses of people along a beachfront promenade in the French city of Nice. Some 86 people were killed and at least 300 injured in the carnage. Police said the attacker was raised in Tunisia but moved to France in 2005. He was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack.

  • A huge tractor trailer with its windshield smashed stood behind police tape.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Berlin - December 2016

    A truck attack on a Christmas market left 12 dead and 48 injured a week before Christmas. Police said an 'Islamic State' militant hijacked the truck driven by Polish driver Lukasz Urban who tried to alter the direction of the truck, saving lives as he sat in the passenger seat. Urban was killed by the attacker who fled the scene but was shot dead four days later.

  • The back end of a delivery truck is sticking out from the corner of a department store in downtown Stockholm as police investigators examine the site.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Stockholm - April 2017

    The back end of a delivery truck was left sticking out from the corner of a department store in downtown Stockholm as police investigators examined the site; 5 people were killed and 14 injured. Police soon arrested a suspect. Appearing in court two days later his lawyer Johan Eriksson told the court that the man "admits to a terrorist crime." He claimed to be an IS supporter.

  • Flowers, flags and balloons memorialized the victims of a truck attack with London Bridge in the background.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    London Bridge attack - June 2017

    London endured a trio of truck attacks in 2017 that have left 18 dead and 100 injured. The deadliest attack occured June 3 on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market, leaving 11 dead and 50 injured. The other vehicle attacks occurred March 22 and June 19; the former left six dead and at least 40 injured, while the latter left one person dead and 10 injured.

  • People run for the sidewalk as a car speeds into the crowd.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Charlottesville, VA - August 2017

    In a bizarre twist a white supremacist took a page from Islamist militants and turned his vehicle into a weapon, plowing into a crowd of people at an anti-fascism rally, which left one person dead and at least 19 injured. Police charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder. He was photographed at the rally with Vanguard America, a white supremacist group.

  • A white van with its front-end smashed stood idle as police surveyed the scene.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Barcelona - August 2017

    A van was used to run down pedestrians on the city's Las Ramblas street; 17 people were killed and at least 100 injured. Several hours later, 75 miles down the coast, a car slammed into a group of people in the town of Cambrils, killing one and injuring five. There were five people in the attack vehicle and police killed all of them. Police confirmed that the two attacks were connected.

  • A smashed-up Home Depot truck stood next to a police truck, with a badly damaged school bus in the background.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    New York - October 2017

    It didn't take long for the suspect to wreak havoc Tuesday in lower Manhattan; eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured. After his truck came to a crashing halt the suspect jumped out with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and shouted "God is great." The 29-year-old suspect was shot by police and taken into custody.


Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Berlin terror attack: Germany grapples with unanswered questions two years on

On December 19, 2016, twelve people lost their lives in a terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Many have gathered to commemorate their deaths, but questions about the attacker remain unanswered two years later. (19.12.2018)  

Germany prevented 7 attacks since Berlin Christmas market atrocity

An attack like the one that left 12 dead in 2016 would not be possible today, says the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office. But the effects of online hate speech have officials worried for democracy in Germany. (23.10.2019)  

Germany launches new investigation into Berlin Christmas market attack failures

The Bundestag will re-examine why Germany's security authorities failed to stop Anis Amri. The asylum seeker killed 12 people when he drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market in 2016. (01.03.2018)  

Polish terror victim's parents disappointed with Germany

The grieving family of the first victim killed in last year's Berlin Christmas market attack is still waiting for Chancellor Angela Merkel to send her condolences. Frank Hofmann met the truck driver's parents in Poland. (18.12.2017)  

Terrorism insurance: Doing business with fear in Germany

In the wake of terrorist attacks, one of the key questions is who will cover the damages. Demand for special insurance policies is on the rise. The risk potential, however, remains completely incalculable. (01.12.2017)  

Berlin Christmas market victims' families 'neglected'

The family of the Italian victim of the Berlin Christmas market terrorist attack has said it was neglected by German authorities in the aftermath. Berlin's victim commissioner said all procedures were being reviewed. (01.03.2017)  

Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

Tuesday's terror attack in New York was the latest in a deadly trend that began less than 16 months ago in France. The gruesome terror attack after a Bastille Day celebration in Nice marked the beginning of a new era. (01.11.2017)  

Related content

Turning a symbol of terror into a canvas for free expression 06.11.2019

It was a hated symbol of division – the Berlin wall that for decades separated the east of the city from the west. On the western side, graffiti artists used the grey concrete as a canvas. When the wall came down, eastern artists were invited to do the same.

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel besucht NSU-Gedenkort in Zwickau

Germany's Angela Merkel vows to fight right-wing extremist terrorism 04.11.2019

At a memorial to victims of neo-Nazi terrorism, the chancellor said the government must prevent a resurgence of such hatred. Her comments came shortly after several politicians received death threats from the far-right.

Irak Islamischer Staat Propagandafoto

Turkey and 'Islamic State' — is Ankara doing enough? 05.11.2019

The death of 'Islamic State' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near Turkey's border has sparked concern Ankara isn't doing enough to fight the terrorist militia. Critics say the government's approach has been too lenient.

Advertisement