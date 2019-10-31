Germany: Teens under investigation for anti-Semitic songs

Police are investigating three 14-year-olds for incitement to hatred after the teens allegedly played anti-Semitic songs following a visit to a concentration camp.
Three teenagers are under investigation for allegedly playing anti-Semitic songs after a visit to the Buchenwald concentration camp, German police have said.
The investigation for incitement to hatred against the 14-year-olds came after their school in Grünberg, western Germany reported the incident to police.
The three teenagers from the Theo Koch School allegedly played anti-Semitic songs on a smartphone and sang along while on a school bus on their way back from the Nazi concentration camp. The incident reportedly took place on October 15.
It's unclear how the Theo Koch School will punish the children, but the school district in Giessen said in a statement that it was supporting the school administration's actions.
School known for anti-racism efforts
Theo Koch School has won several awards for its work against racism. Ninth-year students at the school have conducted a four-month project dealing with Nazism for years.
Located in central Germany, Buchenwald served as a Nazi forced labor camp from 1937 to 1945. An estimated 56,000 people died there, including 11,000 Jews and 8,000 Soviet prisoners of war.
The former concentration camp is today a memorial for the crimes of the Nazi dictatorship.
