Germany: Teenager crashes car into sewage treatment pool

A teenager's attempt to escape the police ended with him crashing his parents' car into a sewage treatment pool in Bamberg. He and one of his two passengers suffered minor injuries. He could face substantial charges.

A teenager crashed his parents' car into a sewage wastewater treatment pool in the northern Bavarian town of Bamberg after fleeing from the police.

The 15-year-old driver had two 16-year-old passengers in the car with him when a police patrol car attempted to make a check in Bamberg city center, state broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk reported.

The driver reportedly accelerated and the vehicle quickly collided with a guardrail before the driver lost control of the car on the junction with the B26 highway.

The car then crashed through the gate of a sewage treatment plant and into the wastewater pool, where it sank.

Police flag 'considerable' damage to sewage plant

All three occupants were able to exit the vehicle, with the driver and one passenger being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

However, the incident caused damage to the wastewater facility.

"The damage to the sewage treatment plant cannot yet be estimated, but it is likely to be considerable," the police report said.

The teenage driver now faces criminal charges for several offenses, having used his parents' car without their knowledge and without a driver's license.

DPA material contributed to this report

km/zc