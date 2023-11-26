Germany: Teen hands in lost wallet holding thousands in cash

Police in Cuxhaven in northern Germany praised the "honest finder" who returned a wallet she'd found near a building site containing more than €7,000 in cash. They said the owner left her an "appropriate finder's fee."

A teenage girl in Cuxhaven on Germany's North Sea coast found a wallet containing several thousand euros in cash and returned it to its owner via local police.

Local police said in a statement that the "honest finder" called on Saturday evening to say she'd found a wallet full to the brim with cash near a building site in the Lüdingworth district of the town.

"The wallet containing €7,371.04 (a little over $8,000) was handed in to police," Cuxhaven's police said in a statement .

They said the man who'd lost it was then located and that he had traveled from Hildesheim — roughly two hours' drive south of Cuxhaven — that same evening to collect his valuable lost property.

"He left behind an appropriate finder's fee for the 16-year-old finder," police said, without specifying what that was.

It was not clear why someone would have such a large sum of cash, the equivalent of roughly two months' salary for somebody earning around Germany's GDP per capita, on their person.

msh/wmr (dpa)