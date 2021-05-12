Germany: Synagogue vandalism condemned by lawmakers, religious leaders

German lawmakers as well as religious leaders on Wednesday condemned vandalism against Jewish synagogues, and the desecration of a memorial for another synagogue destroyed by the Nazis in 1938.

All three of the incidents occurred on Tuesday night in the cities of Bonn, Düsseldorf and Münster in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

The incidents were reportedly motivated by the current violence in Israel and Gaza.

Police in Munster say they dispatched officers to a synagogue after receiving calls from witnesses who said that a group of "about 15 Arab-looking men" were gathered near the building yelling loudly and burning an Israeli flag.

Officers say the building itself was not damaged and 13 men had been charged with holding an illegal gathering.

In Bonn, three men between the ages of 20 and 24 were detained and admitted to burning an Israeli flag as well as throwing rocks at a synagogue's windows because they were upset about the events in Israel. Police also found three flyers with what appeared to be Arabic writing at the scene.

In Düsseldorf, police said a fire was lit on top of a stone memorial for a synagogue destroyed by Nazis during the infamous Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass, in November of 1938.

Religious leaders call for solidarity with the Jewish people

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, who was meeting in Frankfurt with Georg Bätzig, chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, said that he was "horrified" by the attacks.

What happened on November 9-10, 1938? Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed, and Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested. According to official records, at least 91 Jews were killed — though the real death toll was likely much higher.

What's behind the name? The street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English "Night of Broken Glass" is derived. It recalls the shards of shattered glass from the windows of synagogues, homes and Jewish-owned businesses. Nowadays, in German, it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

What was the official reason for the pogrom? The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath by Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old Polish Jew. Vom Rath was shot at close range at the German Embassy in Paris on November 7, and died days later. Grynszpan wasn't executed for the crime; no one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

How did the violence start? After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places, and Goebbels gave a speech indicating the Nazis would not quash any "spontaneous" protests against the Jews. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

Was the violence an expression of popular anger? No — that was just the official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" in Nazi documents clearly indicate the violence was planned ahead of time. It's unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

What did the Nazis hope to gain? In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated, as seen in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies," and their property was often confiscated.

Did the pogrom serve the Nazis' purpose? After the widespread violence German Jews were under no illusions about Nazi intentions, and those who could left the country. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order. Later, further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms, such as the requirement that Jews wear a visible yellow Star of David stitched to their clothing.

What was the immediate aftermath? After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1938. The second-most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked: "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

What is Kristallnacht's place in history? In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide." Author: Jefferson Chase



"We expect from the people in Germany solidarity with Israel and the Jewish community," he added.

Schuster said the attacks had absolutely nothing to do with expressing political opinion but were "pure antisemitism."

He also called for greater protection of Jews in Germany, which has seen a 13% spike in anti-Semitic crimes in 2020, having registered more than 2,000 incidents last year.

Bishop Georg Bätzing also decried the incidents.

"Attacks on synagogues are pure antisemitism that can in no way be justified," the Catholic leader said.

"We cannot allow a political conflict to be linked with religious fanaticism ... there is absolutely no way to condone bringing the conflict from Israel to Germany," he added.

He also urged an end to the violence in Gaza and Israel, stating that both sides "must return to the negotiating table."

The Orthodox Rabbinical Conference of Germany (ORD) said, "One may not always agree with Israeli policies, but Jews living here in Germany and Europe are definitely the wrong people at which to direct criticism of the state of Israel."

What are German politicians saying about the incidents?

Germany's antisemitism Commissioner, Felix Klein, said that he expected such incidents to increase .

"If current tensions in Israel continue, I expect it will once again affect crimes here in Germany. We, as a society and especially our police and judiciary, must act. We simply cannot accept it."

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), also reacted strongly to Tuesday night's vandalism.

"We will not tolerate the burning of Israeli flags or attacks on Jewish institutions on German soil. We will fight anti-Semitic hate with the every constitutional means. Never again can Jews be forced to live in fear in our country."

German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) called the attacks a "disgrace," adding, "Perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice."

"Synagogues and Jewish sites must be firmly protected." At the same time, Lambrecht condemned the rocket attacks launched by Hamas on civilians in Israel and emphasized that "Israel has the right to defend itself."

Calls for harsher punishment for anti-Semetic acts

In Berlin, CSU Parliamentary Whip Stefan Müller called for harsher penalties for acts of antisemitism.

"Those who burn the Israeli flag in front of a synagogue should not only be ashamed of their blind hatred, they should also receive the recommended maximum two-year prison sentence for it," he said.

Müller noted that Paragraph 104 of Germany's penal code was strengthened last year for just such "disgraceful incidents.

"This is about anti-Semitic hate that the constitutional state must harshly punish," he added.

js/wmr (AFP, dpa, KNA, Reuters)