 Germany swelters in record-breaking Europe heatwave | News | DW | 25.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany swelters in record-breaking Europe heatwave

A probable record high temperature in Germany is forecast to stand for only a day as Europe's second summer heatwave bites. Ships have been stranded, rail travelers urged to delay trips and tigers fed chicken ice blocks.

July 24, 2019: children cool off in Munich's English Garden waterway

Yvonne, the high-pressure hot air mass that is grilling Europe, has lifted surface air temperatures in Germany beyond 40 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) and left France bracing for up to 42 degrees on Thursday.

Germany recorded a probable record high of 40.5 degrees in Geilenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia state, which if confirmed would top the previous high of 40.3 degrees recorded in Bavaria in 2015. The reading, reported by Germany's DWD weather service, was not taken at one of its own measuring stations, but one operated by NATO and was being checked, a DWD meterologist told German news agency DPA.

Dutch and Belgian meteorological services recorded similar peaks around 39 degrees on Wednesday, beating their record temperatures documented in the 1940s. 

Brussels authorities reduced the hours of staff working outside. Pairi Daiza zoo in western Belgium fed iced chickens to tigers and watermelons, also encased in ice, to bears.

'Tropical' nighttime temperatures

Even overnight temperatures would hardly drop below 24 degrees in Germany's hotspots, such as its Ruhr District and the Rhine-Main region around Frankfurt, according to the DWD. The service issued peak heat warnings for Thursday.

Read more: Germany records all-time hottest June

The DWD said Yvonne stretched from the central Mediterranean to Scandinavia and hung like a "bell" over Europe, pinned between two low-pressure zones — one over western Russia and the other over the eastern Atlantic.

Bonn, Germany's former capital, saw the mercury hit 39.2 degrees — alongside a still navigable but shrinking Rhine River.

Low water already crippling the Danube in Bavaria prompted river officials on Wednesday to bar hotel ships from using a 60-kilometer (39-mile) stretch upstream from Vilshofen. Tributary residents were banned from extracting water.

France braced for 42 degrees

In its forecast for Thursday, France's weather service predicted between 37 and 42 degrees — conditions likely to break Paris' heat record set in 1947.

Water-usage restrictions are in place in 73 out of France's 96 mainland departments, notably the Loire region.

France's SNCF rail service, fearing faults because of the "exceptional weather conditions," urged passengers to delay trips, offered them refunds and said its high-speed trains would run slower. Britain's Network Rail said it was slowing trains, too.

Hitzewelle in Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Stockman)

Cooling off at Tuesday's finish line in Nimes

At cycling's heat-plagued Tour de France, team doctors said athletes were at the limit of how much water they could drink to compensate for dehydration.

Appeals to avoid heatstroke

Berlin's mayor Michael Müller and France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe each issued public appeals for residents to watch out for vulnerable elderly and homeless people.

"We need to take care of ourselves but above all others, especially those who are alone, and be able to detect the first symptoms of heatstroke," said Philippe, referring to France's 2003 heatwave which claimed thousands of lives.

Berlin's Müller urged residents not to leave home without a bottle of water and to donate this to homeless persons they met.

"Living on the street on days of exceptional heat harbors special dangers for persons who are homeless," said Müller.

Heat trends matches calculations

Climate researcher at Britain's University of Reading Peter Innes said the increased frequency of hot summers matched calculations about manmade global warming.

"It has been estimated that about 35,000 people died as a result of the European heat wave in 2003, so this is not a trivial issue," said Innes. 

Managers at rest homes in Hamburg — applying hot-weather experience gained in recent years — said their elderly residents were being encouraged to drink plenty and, if necessary, use cold compression wraps.

Watch out for thirsty animals

Animal care advocates in Germany's southwestern Baden-Württemberg (BW) state urged the public to watch out for grazing horses, cattle and sheep left without sufficient water and shade.

Hitzewelle in Europa Tiertransport (picture-alliance/dpa/F.-P. Tschauner)

Public watch urged for animals exposed to heat

"If necessary, one should have also no qualms about reporting obviously thirsty animals and long-empty watering devices to the [local] veterinary office responsible for animal protection," said Stefan Hitzler of BW's animal welfare association.

Dortmund police said three pigs had already died of dehydration on board a truck en route from France to a slaughter plant in Germany and they were notified by a watchful motorist. The rest of the 143 animals on board were given water. The driver was fined. 

Belgian beekeeping federation president Bruneau Etienne said bees risked dehydration, because in hot weather they preferred to stay inside hives.

Four degrees hotter

Europe's first 2019 heatwave that occurred between June 26-28 was later described by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) project team as being four degrees Celsius hotter than an equally rare June heatwave would have been in 1900

Another study by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology said last year's weeks-long heatwave across northern Europe in 2018 would have been statistically impossible without climate change.

ipj/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

  • Heat wave, man jogging in Unlingen in southwestern Germany.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Summer 2019 continues to sizzle Europe

    This week, Germany and western Europe are bracing for another record-breaking week of heat. A high-pressure "heat dome" could send temperatures towards 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, probably peaking on Thursday. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning for the entire country for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat is expected to last until the weekend.

  • A dried-out field in Cologne.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    New German heat record?

    A dried-out park in Cologne. DWD meteorologists said that temperatures on Thursday in the heavily populated areas around Cologne and the Ruhr region in western Germany could break the country's all-time heat record of 40.3 C (104 F) — set in the Bavarian village of Kitzingen in 2015. This heat wave could be "one for the history books" said a DWD spokesperson on Monday.

  • A fountain at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The heat knows no borders

    The French weather service said temperatures in Paris on Thursday are forecast to reach a stifling 42 C (107 F), which would break the city's all-time heat record of 40.4 C (104.7 F) that has stood for over 70 years. The UK could also break its heat record of 38.5 C (101 F) on Thursday.

  • People on the Isar River in Munich, Germany

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Cool off however you can

    Air conditioners are uncommon in Germany. Those in the north can cool off by the sea, but people living in the rest of the country will pack into public pools or wade into rivers and lakes. Residents of Munich often cool off in the Isar River, which cuts through the city. June 2019 was the hottest June ever recorded in Germany.

  • Highway damaged by heat in Germany, pictured on June 30, 2019, during the last major heat wave in the country.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Damage to highways

    Highways can buckle under extreme heat, as on this autobahn highway in Lower Saxony in northern Germany. These so-called "blow ups" happen suddenly and are very dangerous for drivers. Authorities in Germany often issue temporary speed limits on highways during heat waves in a bid to limit the risks.

  • Tour de France cyclist spraying water on his face

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Not a good day for a race

    Cyclists are slogging through 40 C (104 F) heat during the decisive week of a thrilling Tour de France, as the race route crosses through the country's scorched southeast. Organizers set up ice foot baths and extra water stations. The pros often have no choice, but health authorities advise against outdoor exercise in extreme temperatures.

  • Hotel destroyed by tornado in Cape Cod

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Storms break US heat wave

    Washington, New York and Boston on the the US east coast experienced record heat over the weekend. A cold front broke the heat wave on Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms that caused flooding and power outages in New York and New Jersey. On Cape Cod, a popular vacation destination in Massachusetts, a rare tornado ripped the roof off a hotel.

  • Heat wave in China: A worker makes ice

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    China uses old fashioned air conditioning

    Workers manufacture ice blocks at a factory in China's eastern Anhui province. A heat wave is currently gripping parts of eastern China, including Beijing, with temperatures this week ranging from 33 to 37 C (91-98 F). The heat has created a spike in demand for ice.

  • A sunset during a heat wave

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The earth is getting hotter

    According to the North American Atmospheric Association (NOAA), this past June was the hottest ever recorded worldwide — and NOAA predicts that July 2019 is on track to be the hottest month since records began 140 years ago. Climate scientists warn that the unprecedented heat waves seen in 2019 will be normal weather events in the future.


DW recommends

Germany records all-time hottest June temperature

The last day of June has beaten all previous temperature highs for the month. Heat-related deaths have been reported in several European countries. (30.06.2019)  

Should amateurs play sports in a heatwave?

Incidences of professional athletes collapsing while performing seem to have become all too common of late. But in the wake of Europe's heatwave, how should the rest of us get our outdoor exercise? (01.07.2019)  

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

Summer 2019 is packing a punch around the world, with parts of Europe, the US and China all sweltering under oppressive temperatures in recent days. Germany could break its all-time heat record on Thursday. (24.07.2019)  

WWW links

World Weather Attribution (WWA)

How extreme weather may be affected by climate change.

German Meteorological Service (DWD)

High-pressure zone 'Yvonne' between two depressions

Audios and videos on the topic

Scientists record hottest June ever  

Advertisement