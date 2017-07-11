Germany suspends incoming flights from Russian airlines

Germany is suspending incoming flights from Russian airlines, the German Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

It came after Lufthansa had to cancel flights on Wednesday because they did not receive Russian permission in time, according to the ministry.

"Due to the reciprocal practice, the federal aviation authority also did not issue any further permits for flights operated by Russian airlines as long as authorizations are pending on the Russian side," it told AFP news agency.

In a statement to Russian news agency Interfax, it said: "The Federal Ministry of Transport and the German embassy are in close contact with Russian agencies regulating aviation. As soon as the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency gives permission for Lufthansa flights, Russian aircraft will be allowed to fly," the spokeswoman said.

According to the ministry, three Aeroflot flights were affected by the cancellations on Tuesday and four were affected on Wednesday.

(AFP, Interfax)

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.