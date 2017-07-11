Germany suspends development aid to Afghanistan

Germany on Monday announced it was halting all development aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul.

"With regards to development aid and also our stability measures, we have frozen these funds for the time being," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

The beleaguered nation had been among the main recipients of German development aid budgeted for this year — at some €250 million (nearly $300 million). However, none of that money has so far been paid out.

In addition to development aid, Germany was also set to contribute humanitarian help and payments for police training. In total, the amount would have been some €430 million.

Berlin was among the biggest donors to the country.

Maas had last week warned the ultra-conservative Taliban against establishing a caliphate in Afghanistan. He said there would be "not a cent" of German development aid should they do so.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Chaos at Kabul airport Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Thousands of people thronged to the airport trying to leave the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban A view from above This satellite photo from Planet Labs, Inc., shows swarms of people on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport on August 16, 2021. Thousands packed into the Afghan capital's airport, crowding runways in desperate hopes of somehow getting onto a plane.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban US soldiers stand guard US soldiers repeatedly fired warning shots while trying to restrain crowds. An estimated 3,500 US troops are currently on the ground in Afghanistan, with more on the way.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban French military begins evacuation French and Afghan nationals line up to board a French military transport plane at Kabul airport on August 17, 2021. The first French military aircraft arrived in Abu Dhabi during the night, according to France’s defense minister.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Desperate to escape Images of thousands of Afghans swarming around a US military transport plane as it taxied down the runway on Monday, August 16, quickly circulated around the world.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Scenes of panic US Apache helicopters had tried to clear the runway of civilians by making low-altitude flyovers. Still, many clung to the side of a US Air Force C-17 airplane, some were reportedly killed when they fell from the aircraft.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Evacuees crowd US Air Force C-17 aircraft This US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft took off with approximately 640 Afghans on board and flew them to Qatar from Kabul on August 15, 2021. Many people had clambered onto the plane through a half-open ramp. Author: Kevin Mertens



Desperate effort to rescue staff

Development Minister Gerd Müller said German and international employees of the German development agency GIZ were reported to have left the country.

He said Germany was trying to now evacuate local Afghan development agency staff as well, with the same urgency as those who had helped the German military.

"We are working at full speed to bring local staff of German development cooperation and aid organizations cooperating with us, who want to do so, safely out of Afghanistan. They have the same claim as local forces of the Bundeswehr," the minister told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

The German Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that Taliban checks at Kabul airport were making it difficult to evacuate Afghans who had worked for Western forces and organizations.

Other nations suspend help

Separately, the Finnish government announced it would also suspend development aid, with no current timetable for restoring the aid.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said his country would reconsider how best to deploy aid in Afghanistan.

"We are not abandoning the Afghan people," Lofven said in a post to social media.

"But Sweden will need to redirect some of the aid to Afghanistan following the Taliban seizing power."

However, Catholic relief organization Misereor spoke out in favor of continuing development aid for Afghanistan.

"Our partners view with concern when aid is made conditional on the Taliban's commitment to a comprehensive peace settlement and respect for fundamental rights," Misereor country officer Anna Dirksmeier said in an interview with Germany's KNA news agency.

"Without a doubt, the preservation or restoration of human rights must be the guiding goal of any policy. Of course, our partners are also fundamentally interested in this," Dirksmeier emphasized.

"However, there is currently a fear that development aid will be cut. That would hit the civilian population in Afghanistan hard."

