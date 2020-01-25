Germany: Suspect in Hanau shootings found dead

Two shootings in the western German city of Hanau late Wednesday left eight people dead and five others injured, local police said.

The shootings took place at approximately 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT/UTC) at two shisha bars in different parts of the city, according to local media.

The perpetrator reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau's downtown, killing three people, before driving to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opening fire at a second shisha bar, where five people died.

Authorities sealed off the area while special forces launched a major search. Early on Thursday, police said a suspect had been found dead at his home.

"The suspected perpetrator was found lifeless at his residential address in Hanau. Police special forces also found another corpse at the site," police in the area said on Twitter. "The investigations continue. Currently, there are no indications of further perpetrators."

The motive behind the incident was not clear.

Read more: One dead, several injured in Berlin shooting

Emergency services cordoned off the scene of the shooting in central Hanau.

Near miss for local resident

Speaking to DW’s Rebecca Staudenmaier in Hanau, 49-year-old Ali Mengücek recounted the events before the shootings.

Mengücek, who has lived in the area for the last 40 years, said he was walking home with his two children when he saw four men — "all quite tall and fairly young," perhaps 40 or under.

He said they were standing in groups of two, about 30 meters apart . He walked in between them, telling his two girls to pick up the pace.

"I live about 50 meters past where they were standing. When I got home and shut the door, then I heard the six shots. I believe this was six or seven minutes after I had walked past with my two little children. I then opened the window, people were running back and forth and screaming. Within about five minutes, police were on the scene," Mengücek said.

About two hours later he spotted ammunition on the road and reported it to the police.

Politicians issue condolences

Senior CDU politician Katja Leikert, who represents the Hanau constituency in the national Bundestag parliament, offered condolences to those affected and thanks to the first responders.

"On this terrible night in Hanau I send those close to the victims all my strength and heartfelt condolences. Hopefully the injured recover swiftly. It is a horrific scenario for us all. Thanks to emergency services," Leikert said.

Speaking on a special "Bild live" show set up by the major German newspaper of the same name, the mayor of Hanau, Social Democrat Claus Kaminsky said it was "barely possible to imagine a worse evening."

"This was a terrible evening that I am sure we will be dealing with and remembering with sadness for a long, long time," he said.

Hanau is a city of 100,000 inhabitants in the state of Hesse, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.

dvv, jcg/msh (dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.