Germany: Suspect detained in plot to kill soldiers

A 27-year-old man is accused of planning an attack on soldiers in a northeastern Bavarian town. Authorities said the man intended to use two machetes to kill as many German soldiers as possible during their lunch break.

German authorities have detained a Syrian man suspected of planning a machete attack on soldiers in the southern state of Bavaria, prosecutors in Munich said on Friday.

The 27-year-old man is accused of planning an attack on soldiers in the northeastern Bavarian town of Hof. Police officers arrested the man on Thursday in the Hof region.

An investigating judge issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday morning and the suspect was detained shortly afterwards.

What do we know about the plot?

It is assumed that the man wanted to kill as many Bundeswehr soldiers as possible with two machetes during their lunch break in the center of the town, according to the public prosecutor's office in Munich.

The suspect had already bought two machetes, approximately 40 cm (15.75 inches) long. Investigators believe the 27-year-old is a follower of radical Islamic ideology.

"With the act, the accused wanted to attract attention and create a feeling of uncertainty among the population," the statement said.

Knife attacks in Germany

Germany is tightening border controls after recent deadly knife attacks in which the suspects were asylum seekers.

The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group claimed responsibility for a knife attack in the western city of Solingen in August that killed three people.

Last week a 29-year-old Albanian national was arrested after threatening to kill police officers in the town of Linz am Rhein, situated south of Bonn. Investigators said a flag from IS was found drawn on his wall during a search of his apartment.

Immigration and security concerns have become key issues ahead of elections in the state of Brandenburg, where the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling strongly.

Germany debates migration after Solingen attack To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

dh/kb (dpa, Reuters)