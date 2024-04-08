Germany: Suspect charged with planning 'coup' attempt

Prosecutors in Hamburg have said affiliates of the radical "Reichsbürger" movement planned to elicit Russian help in an attempt to overthrow the German state.

Prosecutors in the northern German city of Hamburg filed charges Monday against a 66-year-old man accused of supporting a terrorist organization

Charges included aiding and abetting the preparation of a treasonable enterprise in connection with an alleged plot to overthrow the German government.

What are the 'United Patriots'?

Prosecutors said the man, who was arrested last November, had been a supporter of the "United Patriots" offshoot of the extremist "Reichsbürger" movement since at least 2022.

The Reichsbürger ("citizens of the Reich") movement doesn't recognize the post-World War II Federal Republic of Germany, its laws or its institutions.

The United Patriots offshoot seeks "to replace the liberal-democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany with an authoritarian system of government modeled on the constitution of the German Reich of 1871," prosecutors added.

Where does Russia come into the plot?

Among other things, members and supporters of the group allegedly planned to sail a ship into Russian territorial waters and make contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They had hoped for military and political support from Putin in the founding of a new state, according to the Hamburg public prosecutor's office.

The suspect also allegedly organized multiple Telegram groups focused on restoring Germany's Imperial Constitution of 1871.

Prosecutors said the United Patriots contacted the man in early 2022, after which he expressed enthusiasm about joining their plans. He is also said to have attended several meetings.

He is also being charged with illegally possessing a firearm with over 100 rounds of ammunition.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

ac/wmr (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.