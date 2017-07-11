 Germany: Suspect at large after Düsseldorf Airport stabbing | News | DW | 06.07.2021

Germany: Suspect at large after Düsseldorf Airport stabbing

One person is in hospital following a suspected stabbing in the departure area at Düsseldorf Airport. The motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.

The departure area at Düsseldorf Airport

Federal police confirmed Tuesday that a knife attack left one person injured at Düsseldorf Airport.

Police said the stabbing took place at a parking ticket vending machine in a parking garage near the departures terminal.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The alleged perpetrator is still on the run, with a manhunt underway involving both local and federal police.

A police spokesperson said the stabbing resulted from a dispute among homeless people and that there was never any danger to passengers or flight safety. The injuries suffered by the victim were reportedly not severe.

