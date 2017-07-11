Germany: Suspect at large after Düsseldorf Airport stabbing

Federal police confirmed Tuesday that a knife attack left one person injured at Düsseldorf Airport.

Police said the stabbing took place at a parking ticket vending machine in a parking garage near the departures terminal.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The alleged perpetrator is still on the run, with a manhunt underway involving both local and federal police.

A police spokesperson said the stabbing resulted from a dispute among homeless people and that there was never any danger to passengers or flight safety. The injuries suffered by the victim were reportedly not severe.

tj/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)