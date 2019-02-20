Germany summons Philippine envoy over Duterte Hitler comments

The Philippine foreign minister embraced remarks made by President Duterte comparing himself to Hitler. The minister himself has called for a "final solution" for his country's war against drugs.
Germany on Thursday summoned the acting Philippine ambassador after comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte likening himself to Hitler were backed by his foreign minister.
In an interview with public broadcaster ARD, Teodore L. Locsin Jr. defended Duterte's 2016 description of himself as "the cousin of Hitler."
Locsin was asked if he would apologize for the statement that "Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now there are three million drug addicts. I’d be happy to slaughter them."
He refused, saying that it was simply “how [the President] expresses himself.”
“Remember his policy, according to surveys, has inspired greater confidence. Why would we give up on that?”
Locsin rejected the interviewer's suggestions that Hitler was a role model for his president, saying he "didn't know what he meant by it". When pressed, he then made a statement of his own.
"I will tell you, I said the same thing, okay? I myself said the same thing before he even said it."
It is not the first time Locsin has been in trouble for such comments. In a series of tweets which date back to his time as the Philippine's UN Ambassador, he said that the Nazi's were "right after all" and voiced hopes for a "final solution" for his country's war on drugs.
