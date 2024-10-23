Germany summons North Korea diplomat over Ukraine

Germany's Foreign Office has called in Pyongyang's top diplomat in Berlin over reports of North Korean troops being deployed to Ukraine.

Germany demanded the presence of North Korea's charge d'affaires on Wednesday in response to mounting concerns that Pyongyang is increasing support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The move by the Foreign Office follows reports of a suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine.

What the Berlin officials said

"Should reports be true on North Korean soldiers in Ukraine and should North Korea now be supporting the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine with troops, this would be serious and in violation of international law," the foreign office posted on social media platform X.

Pyongyang's support of Russia "also directly threatens Germany's security and the European peace order," it continued.

What do we know about North Korean support?

North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia in support of Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, South

Korean lawmakers told reporters on Wednesday after being briefed by the national intelligence agency.

Some 10,000 were expected in Russia by December, they said, citing the latest information.

South Korean representatives are set to arrive at NATO headquarters in Brussels early next week to share their insights into North Korea's alleged support for Moscow's war of aggression in Ukraine.

North Korea and Russia have beefed up cooperation significantly in the past two years.

In June, they signed a key defense deal that requires both countries to use all available means to provide military assistance if either is attacked.

South Korean intelligence recently said Pyongyang had sent more than 13,000 containers of artillery, missiles and other conventional arms to Russia since August 2023 to replenish its dwindling weapon stocks.

