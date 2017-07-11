Germany summons Chinese ambassador over EU sanctions

China's ambassador to Germany, Wu Ken, was called in for "urgent talks" on Tuesday with state secretary Miguel Berger, the Foreign Ministry said.

Wu was summoned following a move by Beijing to sanction European officials in retaliation for EU measures responding to China's crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim minority.

During the discussion, Berger "made clear the German government's view that China's sanctions against European MPs, scientists and political institutions as well as non-governmental organizations represent an inappropriate escalation that unnecessarily strains ties between the EU and China," the Foreign Ministry said.

Berlin shares the concerns of its allies

Berlin is not alone in engaging Beijing. Michael Gahler, one of 10 members of the European Parliament sanctioned by China, told DW on Tuesday that Western countries shared concerns about China and pointed out that penalties are: "About shedding a light on events that are ongoing."

"I mean, the atrocities and the outrageous things that go on in these internment camps and in these so-called re-education camps, or how they ever try to dress it up. These are unbearable situations, collective custody for an ethnic and religious minority," said Gahler.

The Christian Democratic (CDU) politician said the step: "helps those who are affected — those who are struggling and fighting against these circumstances — to get the necessary international attention. And it was joined by the UK, the US and Canada. So, it's 30 countries all together who are on the same line."

Gahler called China's retaliatory counter-sanctions "totally unjustified."



More to come...