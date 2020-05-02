 Germany striker Timo Werner poised to join Chelsea — reports | News | DW | 05.06.2020

News

Germany striker Timo Werner poised to join Chelsea — reports

Chelsea are now hot favorites to land Germany striker Timo Werner from the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, according to British media. Premier League leaders Liverpool have also been in the running to sign the 24-year-old.

Leipzig's German forward Timo Werner plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg (Getty Images/AFP/J. Woitas)

Chelsea are closing in on the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, British media reported on Thursday.

Werner had also been attracting interest from Premier League champions-elect Liverpool.

Now, it appears Chelsea have met the German's reported release clause of some €60 million (£53 million, $67 million). Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, is expected to earn about £200,000 per week.

Should the transfer go ahead, it would be something of a coup for Chelsea. For the past year, the speculation has been that Werner was on his way to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League when the competition resumes amid a gradual loosening of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown.

The Germany international has scored 31 goals for Leipzig in all competitions.

Read more: When Tottenham Hotspur played Leipzig behind the Iron Curtain

German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were allegedly interested in Werner last year but a deal never materialized.

Werner said in a recent interview thathe would rather go abroad than join Bayern.

