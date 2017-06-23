 Germany: Storms halt trains, disrupt motorways | News | DW | 10.03.2019

Germany: Storms halt trains, disrupt motorways

Winds sweeping across Europe are disrupting rail traffic in Germany. Trains were halted across the country's most populous state as well as cross-border links to major cities such as Amsterdam.

The roof of a gas station blew onto train tracks in southern Germany (picture alliance/dpa/R. Priebe)

Storm "Eberhard" swept eastward across Belgium, the Netherlands and into central and southern Germany on Sunday, toppling trees onto rail tracks and motorways.

Mid-afternoon Sunday, German Rail ordered trains to halt at the next available station in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Passengers were offered ticket refunds or "flexible" usage once the storm passed.

International trains to Amsterdam, Belgium and other hubs in the Netherlands were also canceled, it said.

A departure board at a German train station shows long delays for all trains (picture alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

Travelers were left wondering when they'd be able to get back on the tracks

In the city of Duisburg, a heavy dockside loading crane toppled into the Rhine River but left its operating cabin above water. Zoos in Dortmund and Essen were shut to guests.

In Frankfurt in the state of Hesse, a tree fell on a house, but without injuring anyone, said police.

Further south, toward Mannheim and Stuttgart, fallen trees prompted the closure of track segments in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland Palatinate and Bavaria.

Train drivers in Saxony were urged to reduce speed in case of wind-blown obstacles.

A forecast map published by the German Meteorological Service (DWD) showed "Eberhard" on a trajectory toward western Poland.

Gusts up to 120 kilometers per hour (90 miles per hour) were to be expected into Sunday evening, said the DWD.

Similar velocities had been recorded in Belgium, said another service, wetter-online, based in Bonn.

Sweeping in across Britain from the northern Atlantic, "Eberhard" more or less tracked an earlier storm "Dragi" that swept Germany on Saturday, prompting alerts by meteoalarm, a multilingual European weather service.

ipj/sms (dpa,   Reuters)         

