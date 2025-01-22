Germany: Stabbing in Aschaffenburg leaves 2 dead

A person has been arrested after the attack in the southern German state of Bavaria. The motives for the stabbing are still unclear, with police asking for witnesses to submit evidence.

A stabbing in the southern German city of Aschaffenburg has left two people dead on Wednesday, local police said.

A suspect has been taken into custody after the killing. The motives for the attack are still unclear.

The stabbing occurred shortly before noon at the Schöntal park near the city center.

Police says there is no longer any danger to the public after the attack. The German Bild newspaper reported based on its sources that one of the victims was a child.

Police in the Bavarian district of Lower Franconia where Aschaffenburg is located are calling for witnesses of the attack to send in photos and videos of the incident.

Attack comes as Germany on security alert ahead of elections

Aschaffenburg lies in the northern part of the German state of Bavaria, and is less than an hour's drive or train ride from Frankfurt.

Germany is on high alert after a car ramming attack at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg last month left 6 people dead and almost 300 people injured.

Germany is on high alert after a car ramming attack at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg last month left 6 people dead and almost 300 people injured.

Security in Germany's public spaces is a major topic of debate ahead of the snap German election on February 23.

