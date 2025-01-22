Germany: Stabbing in Aschaffenburg leaves 2 dead

A person has been arrested after the attack in the southern German state of Bavaria. The motives for the stabbing are still unclear.

A stabbing in the southern German city of Aschaffenburg has left two people dead on Wednesday, local police said.

A suspect has been taken into custody after the killing. The motives for the attack are still unclear.

The stabbing occurred shortly before noon at the Schöntal park near the city center.

Police says there is no longer any danger to the public after the attack. The German Bild newspaper based on its sources that one of the victims was a child.

Aschaffenburg lies in the northern part of the German state of Bavaria, and is less than an hour drive or train ride from Frankfurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

wd/sms (AFP, dpa)