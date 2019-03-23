Germany squad omits Mario Götze again

Joachim Löw's efforts to usher in the next generation of German internationals continues to make do without World Cup-winning goalscorer Mario Götze. Götze's recent form for Borussia Dortmund wasn't enough to earn him an end-of-season call-up for June's Euro 2020 qualifying games against Belarus and Estonia.

Löw on Wednesday announced his latest squad, including pacy youngsters like Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane in attack, with options like Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz in line for the attacking midfield spots.

Götze, still just 26, has played 63 games for Germany, but he hasn't featured since a 2-2 draw with France in November 2017. Previously, Löw had said that a renewed call-up was contingent on him establishing himself in Dortmund's first team and performing well. His run of starts in the second half of the season, albeit overshadowed by teammates like Reus and Jadon Sancho, have not convinced Löw as he continues to usher in the new German guard.

"We have opened a new chapter, our team is undergoing an exciting process," Löw said on the DFB's website.

In March, Löw announced that Germany would bid farewell to the Bayern Munich trio of Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng — all several years Götze's senior.

Ter Stegen and Kroos out injured

Germany's stars in Spain's top flight, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Toni Kroos, will both miss what should be a pair of straightforward games in early June. Ter Stegen was said to have a minor knee issue, while Kroos apparently has muscular problems.

Löw said a longer summer break should help both recuperate, saying that for Kroos in particular it was "important that he's in top physical condition for the start of the season ending with Euro 2020."

For Manuel Neuer, though, Germany opted for the opposite approach — nominating him for the squad although he remains a doubt for the games. Neuer hopes to make his comeback at Saturday's German Cup final against RB Leipzig.

As to the results against Belarus and Estonia, Löw said there could only be one goal: "Anything other than 6 points would be a disappointment."

Here's the full German squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Jonas Hector (FC Cologne), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim — soon Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders/Forwards: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen — soon Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)