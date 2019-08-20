 Germany spends millions of euros on US military bases | News | DW | 21.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany spends millions of euros on US military bases

The United States has put pressure on Germany to increase defense spending and has threatened to pull troops out of the country.

Ramstein, US Air Base (Getty Images/AFP/J.-C. Verhaegen)

The German government has provided €243 million ($270 million) over the past seven years to support US troops based in the country.

The sum accounts for costs such as benefits for former workers and operating costs associated with maintaining buildings and other properties.

Read more: US military in Germany: What you need to know

Another €480 million in financial support has gone toward contributing to NATO-related construction costs in Germany, "almost exclusively" on account of the United States.

The numbers were revealed in a parliamentary response from the Finance Ministry to the Left party that was seen by the dpa news agency.  

Germany is the European country where most US troops are posted, with 35,000 soldiers deployed there along with 17,000 American civilians. Around 12,000 German civilians also work in jobs connected to the US military.

Infografik US-Militärbasen in Deutschland EN

The United States has suggested it may withdraw some troops stationed in Germany amid differences between Berlin and Washington over NATO contributions. Poland has been mooted as a possible new location for some US troops.

Chancellor Angela Merkel last week downplayed Washington's threats but recognized more needed to be done to improve German military capabilities.

  • Afghanistan Angela Merkel besucht ISAF Soldaten in Kunduz (Getty Images/V. Wieker)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Faulty tanks and grounded helicopters — today in the German military

    Frustrated soldiers and a defense system struggling to repair its way into a fully functioning military. And a new defense minister who will have to regain confidence from army representatives.

  • Mechaniker arbeiten auf dem Fliegerhorst in Kiel-Holtenau (Schleswig-Holstein) an defekten Marine-Hubschraubern vom Typ Sea King. (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    Ageing helicopters have proved a big hurdle for the German military. The Bundeswehr has grounded all its 53 Tiger helicopters, after engineers said technical faults needed attention. Defense services were also forced to recall 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters in 2014, confirming newspaper reports of malfunction.

  • Ein Eurofighter der Bundeswehr hebt ab (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, only four of the 128 planes were in action in 2018. A pilot was killed in June 2019 when two Eurofighters collided in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg- Western Pomerania, prompting fresh calls for further restriction on the plane's use.

  • Bundeswehrmitarbeiter warten Jagdflugzeuge des Typs Tornado (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Let's replace it... as soon as we make a decision

    Tornado fighters have been flying for over 40 years. CDU plans to replace the ageing planes were thrown into question by the center left SPD in February 2019. But some officials claim flying the Tornado after 2030 could cost Germany around €8 billion ($9 billion) in repair costs.

  • Ein Bundeswehrsoldat repariert einen Panzer vom Typ Marder (Foto: getty)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    New Puma tanks for the German tanks came into use in 2018. Only 27 of the 71 Pumas were immediately ready for deployment — which prompted a fresh backlash against then Defense Secretary Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Eine Korvette vom Typ K130 liegt vor der Werft Fr. Lürssen in Lemwerder (Foto:dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    New F125 frigates — but they are't ready yet. German plans to replace the old frigates stalled in 2018, due to there not being enough spare parts to make them seaworthy. Officials also said Germany would have to soon stop signing up to NATO and UN missions in the same year — the country just did not have enough ships spare.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German defense minister

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Headache for AKK?

    She has not been in the job long, but Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has inherited a huge problem. Old equipment being grounded is now a regular and pressing occurrence. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal to develop a "Future Combat Air System" in June — which is scheduled to replace Germany's air force by 2040.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Bundeswehr - a smaller army with greater tasks

In 1990, the winners of the Second World War feared that a reunified Germany could regain military might. 25 years later, nobody is scared of the Bundeswehr. On the contrary, some are concerned by its weakness. (21.09.2015)  

Opinion: More money won't alone fix Germany's military woes

Germany's new defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has told the Bundestag she wants a bigger defense budget. But simply throwing more money at the problem is not the solution, says DW's Nina Werkhäuser. (24.07.2019)  

US threatens to withdraw troops from Germany

The US says it might pull out some troops from Germany amid rifts over a naval mission in the Persian Gulf and defense spending. The remarks from the US ambassador come ahead of two presidential trips to Europe. (09.08.2019)  

Germany: Bundeswehr grounds 'Tiger' helicopters due to technical faults

The German military has suspended all flights involving the aircraft. The grounding comes on the heels of two fatal incidents involving faulty German military aircraft in the past two months. (08.08.2019)  

US military in Germany: What you need to know

A decision to move US troops out of Germany would mark a major change in the defense relationship between the two countries and reshape the basis of American military presence in Europe since WWII. (20.08.2019)  

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

Germany's military faces almost daily reports on new problems with its hardware: planes and helicopters on the ground, tanks and ships not operational. The list goes on. (01.10.2014)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

US-Truppen in Deutschland

US military in Germany: What you need to know 20.08.2019

A decision to move US troops out of Germany would mark a major change in the defense relationship between the two countries and reshape the basis of American military presence in Europe since WWII.

Bilkombo Fahnen Kosovo und Serbien

Serbia, Kosovo urged to ease tensions by NATO countries 13.08.2019

Germany, France, Italy, Britain and the United States are seeking compromise over tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Both are seeking EU accession.

Ilhan Omar und Rashida Tlaib

Israel bans entry to two Muslim US congresswomen over their criticism 15.08.2019

The decision to bar Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib is likely to deepen a rift within the Democratic Party over Israel. President Donald Trump advocated for not letting the lawmakers into Israel.

Advertisement