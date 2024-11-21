Germany: SPD's Pistorius says he will not run for chancellor

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has published a video on the SPD's social media accounts saying he told the party leadership he "was not available" to run for chancellor and would support Olaf Scholz's reelection bid.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has sought to put days of speculation about him replacing Olaf Scholz as the Social Democrat candidate for chancellor in February's snap elections to rest.

In a video published on the SPD's social media channels, Pistorius said he had just told the party leadership that he would not be available to stand as the party's lead candidate.

"This is my sovereign and personal and only my decision," he said.

"I have emphasized this over and over in recent weeks and I'm saying it again as clearly as possible: In Olaf Scholz, we have an excellent chancellor," Pistorius said. "He led a coalition that would have been challenging in normal times through possibly the biggest crisis of recent decades."

Praises support for Ukraine, increased defense spending

Pistorius quickly moved to issues that have dominated his attention during a relatively short spell of less than two years in Scholz's Cabinet, after he was parachuted in early in 2023 to replace the scandal-plagued Christine Lambrecht — support for Ukraine and efforts to boost Germany's defense spending.

"In a time when war again plagues Europe, he [Scholz] ensured that Germany is Ukraine's largest supporter in Europe," Pistorius said. "And he ensured that Germany is again a more reliable and stronger NATO alliance partner."

He said that Scholz stood for "prudence" and "level-headedness," and that this was "particularly meaningful" in times of geopolitical tension and populist threats to democracy.

He called Scholz both "a strong chancellor and the right candidate."

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/kb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)