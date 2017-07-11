Germany: SPD's Olaf Scholz promises police racism study

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said the German government would deliver a study on racism in police after all, despite such a study having been previously ruled out by his colleague, conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

Scholz was recently tapped to be the Social Democrats' (SPD) candidate for chancellor in next year's elections, as the conservative CDU/CSU and the center-left SPD prepare to transition from partners in government to opponents on the campaign trail.

Read more: Olaf Scholz — pragmatism over personality

The calls for a racism study come after cases of alleged right-wing extremism were uncovered among members of the federal and state police.

"There will be a study," Scholz told the German broadcaster WDR's podcast Machiavelli, albeit adding that details were still up for discussion.

Scholz said he was in frequent contact with Seehofer, discussing the subject "every other day." He also said it "should have been commissioned long ago."

But the SPD minister tasked with running for chancellor next year said the government would seek a study that ensured that the "overwhelmingly large majority of police officers who do a good job, work hard and do everything right" did not feel that they were also being targeted.

Watch video 01:55 Share Exposing racism in the German police Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ixaN Exposing racism in the German police

Seehofer disputes nee d for such study

It's unclear whether Scholz will manage to convince Interior Minister Seehofer — whose portfolio includes the police — to relent on the issue

"There won't be a study that deals exclusively with the police and the accusation of structural racism in the police," Seehofer said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper earlier this month. "That wouldn't even begin to do justice to the problem. What is needed is a significantly wider approach for the whole of society, and that's what we're working on."

Read more: Opinion: Germany speaks volumes with silence on racist cops

Under pressure after this summers' Black Lives Matters protests in cities across the US, in Germany and worldwide, and following revelations of right-wing extremism in the army, Seehofer released a report on the subject this month. It found that less than 1% of Germany's police forces, security agencies and military personnel displayed far-right worldviews and sympathies.

Seehofer said the findings showed that Germany had "no structural problem with right-wing extremism among security forces at the federal state level," and that recent cases were isolated instances.

Bu critics have alleged that the German police force tends to be reticent about looking into racism in its ranks.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Washington, DC One of the largest rallies in the United States was held in the capital, Washington, DC, where thousands of people of all colors took to the streets near the White House, which was barricaded with black metal grates.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world New York City Thousands of protesters in New York City gathered in the city's squares and parks to demonstrate.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Berlin People in the German capital sat in silent protest for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a white police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck before he lost consciousness as three other officers stood nearby.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Munich Some 30,000 people assembled at Munich's Königsplatz to show solidarity with other protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world St. Petersburg, Florida People of St. Petersburg in the US state of Florida went out in the rain to make their voices heard.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Paris Hundreds of people gathered in Paris defying a police ban on large protests. Members of the multiracial crowd chanted the name of Adama Traore, a black man whose death while in police custody has been likened by critics to Floyd's death.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Manchester Many protesters, including some of these in the English city of Manchester, wore protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Basel Arond 5,000 people gathered in Basel, Switzerland, in a Black Lives Matter demonstration there.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Adelaide Crowds filled Victoria Square in Adelaide after receiving special permission for the event. The march through the southern Australian city was held after police Commissioner Grant Stevens approved the rally on Friday. "This is a unique and extraordinary event. There is a sentiment that suggests people should have a right to protest on significant matters,'' Stevens said.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Tunis In Tunis, Tunisia, hundreds of protesters chanted: "We want justice! We want to breathe!"



jcg/msh (dpa, epd)