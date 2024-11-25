Germany: SPD to nominate Scholz as chancellor candidate

After two weeks of internal wrangling, Germany's SPD is set to nominate incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the party's lead candidate in February's federal election.

Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are on Monday set to officially nominate Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the party's lead candidate going into the snap federal election on February 23.

Scholz's nomination comes after two weeks of tense discussions within the SPD as to whether to back the incumbent Chancellor for a second term or to rally behind Boris Pistorius instead.

Defense Minister Pistorius, currently Germany's most popular politician according to the polls, last week announced he would not be running for chancellor and offered his support to Scholz. This paved the way for Scholz to be nominated as the SPD's lead candidate, but he has poor public approval ratings.

Pistorius is one of the 33 senior SPD members who will officially vote for Scholz as the party's chancellor candidate on Monday.

After the nomination, Scholz's candidacy must then by officially confirmed at the party conference on January 11, a mere formality.

Germany's SPD 'really didn't look good'

Germany's governing coalition collapsed earlier in November when Chancellor Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP), the junior partner in the "traffic light" coalition which also featured the Greens.

For the SPD, two weeks of internal wrangling over the chancellor candidacy look set to leave a mark.

At a meeting of the Young Socialists (Jungsozialisten or "Juso"), the SPD's official youth branch, this weekend, the party's leadership duo of Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil were accused of overseeing a "s***show."

Esken admitted that the party "really didn't look good," but Klingbeil defended the arguments.

"My leadership style is to listen to the party, conduct debates and think about different scenarios," he told Deutschlandfunk radio. "Now we are all called upon to click into gear and start the election campaign."

Who are the other candidates?

From the collapsed coalition, the Greens have nominated current Economics Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck with fellow party member Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock supporting his candidacy.

The conservative opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) are currently leading the polls with their candidate Friedrich Merz, while the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) nominated leader Alice Weidel back in September.

It's the first ever time that the AfD, which is officially considered an "extreme-right" party by Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesverfassungsschutz or BfV), have nominated an official chancellor candidate.

