Germany: SPD seeks coalition after slim win in Brandenburg

09/23/2024 September 23, 2024 SPD to seek talks with upstart left party BSW

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert said talks the newly formed left-wingSahra Wagenknecht alliance (BSW)were in sight.

"It's simple mathematics now," Kühnert told German public media on Monday.

The BSW is a movement founded this year by Sahra Wagenknecht, who was a leader of the Left party. Wagenknecht created her own party, BSW, to reorient left-wing voters with a message critical of the country's immigration policies and Germany's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

BSW was successful in Brandenburg, coming in third with 13.5%, ahead of the CDU which garnered 12.1%. No other parties made it into the Potsdam state parliament, including Wagenknecht's former party, the Left.

The SPD and BSW have 46 of the 88 seats in the new state parliament, which would represent a majority.

Kühnert said that as the SPD has ruled out any cooperation with the AfD "and as it is not enough with the CDU together, talks will certainly now take place with the BSW in Brandenburg."