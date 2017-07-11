Germany: SPD, Greens, FDP make progress in exploratory talks

Three major German political parties — the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) — are expected to finish exploratory talks for a possible coalition this week, the FDP said on Tuesday.

The SPD came first in September's parliamentary election. The party is seeking to form a "traffic light coalition," based on the colors of each party: red for the SPD, yellow for the FDP and green for the Greens.

What did the party leaders say about the talks?

"We will assess the results of the past few days' discussions and write down what we can do together," FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing said, adding that the parties are now discussing the areas where they are the furthest apart.

The three parties have kept quiet about their exploratory talks, which lasted 14 hours on Monday, saying they needed to sort out their differences in private.

"After (the) past days of talks, I am sure we can come up with an agreement together if we work on it," SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil said, adding that he is optimistic about the next two days of negotiations.

Michael Kellner, the Greens' national director, said the talks had been in-depth. Kellner added that the amount of common ground had grown, while the number of differences have shrunk. "But there also remain things to solve, to clarify," he added.

In a recent poll, 51% of Germans said they favored the traffic light coalition, far more than the two possibilities that included Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, even though they came in second in the election.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the socialist Left Party. The neoliberal Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media often refer to color combinations and national flags, using them as shorthand for political coalitions.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A coalition of center-right Christian Democrats (black) and center-left Social Democrats (red) plus the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. Such a coalition has been in power in the state of Brandenburg. On a federal level this would be a first.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, and a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the business-focused FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshold in parliament, and would be the preferred option for business leaders and high-income earners. But if the SPD takes the lead we'd see red, black, yellow — a less conservative option.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise whenever they perform badly in the polls. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would likley hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats and the Greens. But this year, the FDP has not ruled out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party may above all be keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black and red, red and black — the 'grand coalition' A "grand coalition" of CDU and SPD, the "big tent parties," has been in power for the past eight years with the conservatives taking the lead. If the election results allow it, this combination may continue in government ... with the stronger party naming the chancellor. Author: Rina Goldenberg



Fundamental differences

Though the Greens and the SPD are seen as ideologically close, the FDP is further away from both of them, especially on economic and fiscal policy.

The sticking points in the exploratory talks are said to be differences in tax and financial policy, as well as how to go about tackling climate change.

Though the SPD and the Greens favor moderate tax increases for the wealthy, the FDP strongly rejects those. When it comes to climate policy, the FDP want to rely more on market forces than the SPD and Greens.

If an agreement is reached on Friday, the Greens have said they would need to convene a small party congress to approve their part in it, but they have said they would hold that meeting on Sunday to make a decision quickly.

jcg/wd