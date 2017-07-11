Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP ready to start formal coalition talks

The leaders of Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD), neoliberal Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) are to recommend to their parties that they should begin formal coalition negotiations.

"We are convinced that we can conclude an ambitious and viable coalition agreement," the parties said Friday in a 12-page exploratory paper.

"The exploratory talks were characterized by trust, respect and mutual consideration. We want to continue that," the paper continues.

Friday's decision is an important step on the way to a new federal government, which in Germany often takes weeks or months.

What has happened since the election?

The parties have been holding exploratory talks about the possibility of forming a new government for more than a week.

The SPD came out top in Germany's election on September 26 with 25.7% support just ahead of the CDU/CSU on 24.1%.

SPD candidate Olaf Scholz said he wanted to explore the possibilities of a coalition with kingmakers the Greens and the FDP, rather than renew the alliance with the conservative CDU/CSU bloc.

If the formal coalition talks announced Friday are ultimately successful, Scholz, who is finance minister and vice chancellor in the outgoing government, will become Germany's new leader.

The three-way coalition now under discussion has never been tried at the national level.

The only politically plausible alternatives would be a government led by the CDU/CSU with the Greens and FDP, or a rerun of the "grand coalition'' of Germany's traditional big parties.

Merkel, who has led Germany since 2005, will step down once the new government is in place.

What happens next?

Germany's DPA news agency said the Greens would still need to hold a small party congress to approve the plan, possibly over the weekend.

It said the FDP also wants to refer the results of the exploratory talks to party committees.

If both parties approve the plan, formal coalition talks could start next week.

Even before Friday's talks wrapped up, the plan already had strong public support.

A poll by public broadcaster ZDF showed 62% of those asked approved of a so-called traffic-light coalition, referring to the colors of the three parties.

What else did the parties agree?

The preliminary talks concluded with a pact for Germany to exit from coal-fired power stations by 2030, according to Friday's joint statement.

"This requires the massive expansion of renewables and the construction of modern gas-fired power plants in order to meet the rising demand for electricity and energy over the next decade at competitive prices," the statement said.

The parties agreed on using 2% of land for onshore wind power farms, to equip all suitable rooftops with solar panels and to cut time for planning and permits by at least half, the statement said.

The parties also said they would adhere to the country's debt brake — a constitutional measure that limits budget excesses.

