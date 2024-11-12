Germany snap elections expected for February

11/12/2024 November 12, 2024 CDU, Green and voter pressure accelerated election process

The presumed election date in February is very much in line with the wishes of the opposition CDU, which has pressured Scholz to hold the poll as early as possible.

The CDU under its leader, Friedrich Merz, is currently enjoying good popularity ratings amid widespread dissatisfaction with a coalition government whose constant infighting seemed to prevent it from effective decision-making.

The Greens, another partner in the three-way coalition, had also called on Scholz, who initially suggested an election in late March, to speed up the process.

German voters also appear to be in favor of getting the elections behind them, with a recent poll showing two-thirds wanting the poll sooner rather than later.

The collapse of the German government comes at a time when strong leadership from the biggest European economy would seem highly necessary amid numerous geopolitical and environmental challenges.