Germany snap election reportedly set for February 2025

PoliticsGermanyGermany snap election reportedly set for February 2025
Terry Martin | Matthew Moore in Berlin, Germany11/12/2024November 12, 2024Germany's opposition, the Christian Democrats (CDU), and Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) have reportedly agreed to new elections taking place in February of next year. DW's Matthew Moore has more.