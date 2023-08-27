  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
SportsGermany

Germany skipper Alexandra Popp dubbed footballer of the year

August 27, 2023

The captain of Germany's women's team, Alexandra Popp, has won the title as best female player for the third time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VcTH
Alexandra Popp in the air
Alexandra Popp (R) in action against Colombia in the World Cup in JulyImage: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Alexandra Popp, the captain of Germany's national women's team, was crowned as the country's "Woman Footballer of the Year" for the third time on Sunday, just weeks after her team was knocked out of the group stage of the World Cup for the first time.

The title, which Popp already received in 2014 and 2016, is awarded by journalists under the banner of Kicker magazine.

She received 257 votes, thus easily beating her Wolfsburg teammate Lena Oberdorf (39) and last year's holder of the title, Lea Schüller from FC Bayern München.  

Long list of achievements

"It is a recognition of my achievements over the past 12 months. That makes me very proud," 32-year-old Popp said.

Those achievements include her performances during the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship in England, with six goals to her name before she missed the final — which Germany lost to England — with an injury.

She was also a high scorer for Germany in the World Cup in Australia before her team lost to Morocco and was knocked out of the tournament, putting the ball in the net four times.

She also topped the scoring list in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season, despite often playing midfield. Her achievement, however, did not prevent Wolfsburg from losing out to Bayern München in the finals.

Popp did express regret at Germany's performance at the World Cup, telling Kicker that it was "a great disappointment for us all and for German football."

Alexandra Popp talking before microphones
Popp's disappointment was clear to see following Germany's ousterImage: Memmler/Eibner/picture alliance

Spanish soccer scandal

The award of the title comes as women's football remains in the spotlight amid outrage at Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales' kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during World Cup victory celebrations, an act he claims was consensual while she denies it.

 A post on Popp's Instagram account, signed by "the team council of the German women's national team," said that Rubiales' behavior "is not acceptable and what is even more not acceptable is playing it down and putting the player under pressure."

tj/ab (dpa, SID)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Alexandra Popp holds her head in her hands

Women's World Cup fallout: Where did Germany go wrong?

Women's World Cup fallout: Where did Germany go wrong?

Germany's exit from the World Cup has been labeled a "disaster" after high hopes of winning the tournament. The team now has a brutal road ahead of them to find answers.
SoccerAugust 6, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal street memorial near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia

Prigozhin: Russia confirms Wagner chief's death with DNA

PoliticsAugust 27, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces signed a peace deal in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2022

Ethiopia: Rape used as weapon of war in Tigray

Ethiopia: Rape used as weapon of war in Tigray

ConflictsAugust 27, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Two people sit on the ground in a field, hands clasped before them as if in prayer

Deadly 'witch-hunting' practice targets women in India

Deadly 'witch-hunting' practice targets women in India

Human RightsAugust 26, 202301:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

young woman holding small Germany, UK and US flags

English language use gets a boost in Germany

English language use gets a boost in Germany

SocietyAugust 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Südafrika Johannesburg | BRICS-Gipfel | Pressekonferenz

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

PoliticsAugust 26, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Country singer Oliver Anthony singing into a microphone and playing quitar.

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

MusicAugust 26, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage