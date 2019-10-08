 Germany situation ‘less than optimal’ ahead of Argentina game | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Germany situation ‘less than optimal’ ahead of Argentina game

Before Germany get back to qualifiers, they face a Lionel Messi-less Argentina in Dortmund. While on paper the game is little more than another friendly, the intrigue around Germany’s latest rebuild makes it relevant.

Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

With 12 players out injured, Germany’s clash with Argentina appears destined to fall into the historical irrelevance that accompanies most international friendlies. The far-from-smooth transition into the latest Joachim Löw era though, keeps Germany intriguing even when they shouldn’t be.

Germany’s recent grapples with the Netherlands have hardly left the impression that the hangover from Russia has truly gone. Löw’s attempt to get his side playing a combined style of possession and transitional football ended up being anything other than balanced. Germany looked confused, twitchy and reliant on the speed and quality of individual players. On top of that, Löw’s squad has been in almost constant turmoil.

"We wanted to use this year with the six to eight games we had to get into rhythm," Löw said ahead of Wednesday's game. "The last few months haven't been optimal. In March, we had the feeling that things were working, but there was a change after the summer break."

Little time for adjustments

Löw isn’t going anywhere - at least not until after the Euros next year. The issue is that at the moment neither are Germany. The heavy injury list is part of the reason. It has hampered the development of the core unit. "We have so few opportunities to work on our ideas," Löw said. "Sometimes we only have two, three days to work on our plans... The situation as it is now isn't what I wanted. None of the players injured are back. That makes life, looking at 2020, harder."

With Matthias Ginter, Toni Kroos, Jonas Hector, Timo Werner and Ilkay Gündogan joining a list of long-term injured players, Löw was forced to think beyond his usual remit. In the case of Nadiem Amiri, former captain of Germany’s under-21s, and Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt this is no bad thing. 

Waldschmidt and Hertha Berlin center back Niklas Stark will start, Löw confirmed as much. The inclusion of the latter is likely Löw’s hand being forced by the lengthy list of absentees, but it also highlights that the defense remains Germany’s biggest work-in-progress. Waldschmidt however, has the pace and shooting ability to perhaps be the type of forward Löw thought Timo Werner was going to be. Löw went on to acknowledge that he is aware the automatisms in link up play won’t be there but he expects a performance nonetheless.

Löw’s handling of Werner and, more recently, Kai Havertz suggests though that Germany’s future can’t come soon enough. Werner’s inability to fire in attack has seen him move wide, where he impressed in Russia but has more recently been quiet. Löw’s inability to build a team around Havertz is even more telling. The conservative nature of the Freiburg-born coach might have served him well so far, but when a player of Havertz’s ability appears in your squad, particularly at exactly the same time as Mesut Özil departs, it seems remiss not to make him a centerpiece.

New faces and keeper concerns

There are concerns that the longer Löw stays, the harder it is for him to coach younger players. In the past, he has acknowledged this is a challenge, that communication and demands are different. Despite arms around new inclusion Suat Serdar in training and smiles for the cameras, his recent inability to get the best out of some of Germany’s most talented youngsters on the pitch suggests this problem is lingering.

Germany struggled in the Nations League (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

Germany struggled in the Nations League

The ongoing goalkeeper debate also hasn’t helped. Clearly Manuel Neuer still is a top-level goalkeeper, but the decision to deny Marc-Andre ter Stegen the chance to fight for the number one spot in competitive games has been questioned by many, even if Neuer is Germany’s captain.

"For me, this is the smallest problem at the moment," Löw said ahead of the game, adding that "On Marc, you can rely." Ter Stegen looked a picture of calm when he took the stage before Löw. "The head coach has made his decision so it's up to me to perform well for both club and country."

With no Lionel Messi on show, a factor that would improve the quality of and interest in any game, fans will have to be content watching a Germany team still trying to figure out how good they can be under a head coach who is desperate to find one last spell of success. The game against Argentina is unlikely to give too many answers to that question, but it is a chance for individuals to show they belong.

  • Fußballspieler Bastian Schweinsteiger 2002, Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schrader)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    First professional contract at 18

    Bastian Schweinsteiger grew up in the deep south of Bavaria, and first kicked a ball at the age of three. At 14 he was picked up by Bayern Munich's youth program and in late 2002 the then-18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club.

  • Deutschland Bastian Schweinsteiger im Test-Länderspiel 2005

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    First cap aged 19

    Schweinsteiger made his debut for the national team together with close friend Lukas Podolski, in a European Championship warm-up match against Hungary on June 6, 2004. Germany lost 2-0 and were later eliminated in the group stage at Euro 2004 in Portugal.

  • Hertha BSC Berlin gegen FC Bayern Muenchen Schweinsteiger hält Meisterschale in die Höhe (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Eight Bundesliga titles

    The technically adept Schweinsteiger quickly became one of the first names on the team sheet at Bayern Munich. Strong in the tackle, the midfielder also proved himself more than capable of contributing to the attack, making him a fan favorite. Schweinsteiger was part of a Bayern team that won eight Bundesliga titles.

  • Fussball WM 2006 Halbfinale Bastian Schweinsteiger

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Agonizing elimination in home World Cup

    By the time Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, Schweinsteiger and his friend Podolski had established themselves as regulars on the national team. Here, Schweinstieger comforts teammate Per Mertesacker after Italy beat Germany in extra time in their semifinal. Schweinsteiger had come on as a substitute in the 73rd minute.

  • Deutschland vs Belgien Bastian Schweinsteiger

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    The captain's armband

    When Miroslav Klose was subbed off at halftime in a friendly against Belgium in August 2008, he handed the captain’s armband to Schweinsteiger. After pulling it on for the first time, the then-24-year-old scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 for Germany.

  • UEFA Champions League Finale (FC Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund) (Reuters)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    A Champions League title at last

    It took a few years, but in 2013, along with then-club and national team captain Philipp Lahm, Schweinsteiger finally brought the Champions League trophy back to Munich. The Bavarians beat Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final played in Wembley Stadium in London.

  • Deutschland Bastian Schweinsteiger FIFA Weltmeisterschaft

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    2014 World Cup title

    Many believed Schweinsteiger’s best was already behind him as Germany headed to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup. However, he proved the doubters wrong with a swashbuckling performance in the final against Argentina and was a key factor in Germany’s triumph.

  • Fußballspieler Bastian Schweinsteiger (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Potts)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    An FA and an EFL Cup

    It came as a surprise to many when Schweinsteiger decided to leave Bayern after 17 years at the club. In 2015 he moved to Manchester United. However, he was plagued by injuries and never was able to establish himself as a regular in the first 11. In the end he was frozen out by coach Jose Mourinho. Despite his lack of playing time, he did manage to collect both FA Cup and EFL Cup winners' medals.

  • Frankreich Fußball-EM Deutschland vs. Ukraine in Lille

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Last hurrah!

    After Schweinsteiger’s season with Manchester United was wrecked by injury, nobody expected much from him at Euro 2016. However, after coach Joachim Löw brought him off the bench in Germany’s opening match against Ukraine, he sprinted almost the length of the pitch to score the second goal in a 2-0 victory.

  • UEFA EURO 2016 - Halbfinale | Frankreich vs. Deutschland - Handspiel Schweinsteiger

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Semifinal mishap

    Alas, that turned out to be the highlight of Schweinsteiger's Euro 2016. Coach Joachim Löw used him sparingly, bringing him off the bench. He got his first start in the semifinal against France - when he inadvertently handled the ball inside the box, conceding the penalty that gave the hosts a 1-0 lead. France would go on to win 2-0 in Marseille - and eliminate Germany from the tournament.

  • Italien Kirchliche Trauung Bastian Schweinsteiger und Ana Ivanovic (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Wedded bliss

    However, life is not just about football - just days after Germany were eliminated from Euro 2016 in France, Bastian Schweinsteiger took the plunge, wedding his girlfriend, Serbian former world No. 1 tennis player Ana Invanovic in a ceremony in Venice.

  • Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland Finnland Bastian Schweinsteiger (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Last hurrah

    In August 2016, Bastian Schweinsteiger made his final appearance in the national team jersey, a 2-0 German win in a friendly against Finland in Mönchengladbach. It was his 121st appearance for his country. Six months later, he is embarking on a new adventure, as he moves on to America to try to help revive the fortunes of Major League Soccer strugglers Chicago Fire.

  • USA Fußball Montreal Impact - Chicago Fire Sebastian Schweinsteiger (Getty Images/D. Buell)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Go west (not so) young man!

    On April 1, 2017, Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in his debut for his new club, Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer. He had a positive impact on the Fire, helping them to qualify for the playoffs after having finished bottom of the Eastern Conference the two previous seasons. In 2018, though, the Fire have won just six of their 27 games so far and are very much out of contention for the playoffs.

  • München Söder verleiht Verdienstorden an Schweinsteiger (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Bastian Schweinsteiger is Bavaria

    A day prior to the testimonial match between his Chicago Fire and his former club, Bayern Munich, at the Alliance Arena in Munich, Bastian Schweinsteiger was presented with his home state's Order of Merit. "You are Bavaria - and you have done outstanding things for Bavaria," state Premier Markus Söder told the 35-year-old at the presentation ceremony.

  • USA Fußball Chicago Fire Bastian Schweinsteiger (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Raoux)

    From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

    Bastian Schweinsteiger announce his retirement

    "I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season. I would like to thank both, the fans and my teams FC Bayern, Manchester United, Chicago Fire and the German National Team. You made this unbelieveable time possible for me! Saying goodbye makes me feel nostalgic, but I'm looking foward to the exciting challenges that await me soon. I will remain faithful to football."

    Author: Chuck Penfold


DW recommends

Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

The former World Cup winner and Bayern Munich captain has called time on an illustrious career. German national team coach Joachim Löw has paid tribute to 'one of Germany's greatest ever players.' (08.10.2019)  

Bastian Schweinsteiger: From winger to World Cup winning warrior

Bastian Schweinsteiger has won almost everything, changing German football and himself along the way. As he announces his retirement, DW looks back at one of Germany's finest, most enduring and best-loved footballers. (08.10.2019)  

Kai Havertz, the candidate for Germany

With both Ilkay Gündogan and Nico Schulz out injured, Germany have to make some adjustments for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland. Joachim Löw might give a young talent the chance to show his quality. (08.09.2019)  

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players. (07.10.2019)  

Nadiem Amiri on the verge of Germany debut, with Afghan support

Nadiem Amiri has received his first call-up to the Germany squad. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has also drawn plenty of attention and support from the country of his parents, Afghanistan. (08.10.2019)  

EURO 2020 qualifying: Netherlands topple Germany in six-goal thriller

Germany's one hundred per cent record in Group C is brought to an end following a stunning second-half comeback from the Netherlands. The 4-2 defeat is Germany's first on home soil in EURO qualifying since 2007. (06.09.2019)  

Bundesliga: Waldschmidt shows his class as Freiburg keep Dortmund at bay

Borussia Dortmund succumbed to a late equaliser in Freiburg, who kept their fine start to the season going. There was one player who impressed more than any other, writes DW’s Michael Da Silva from Freiburg. (05.10.2019)  

Manuel Neuer vs. Marc-Andre ter Stegen: The melodrama that threatens to spill over

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has long been breathing down Manuel Neuer's neck to become Germany's number one. But the rivalry between the two has turned bitter, with Bayern President Uli Hoeness making an unwanted intervention. (25.09.2019)  

From Basti to Mr. Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger took to Instagram to announce his decision to hang up his boots at the end of the current MLS season. Here's a look back at the career of one of Germany's most decorated midfielders. (08.10.2019)  

Related content

Nadiem Amiri Nationalspieler Deutschland

Nadiem Amiri on the verge of Germany debut, with Afghan support 08.10.2019

Nadiem Amiri has received his first call-up to the Germany squad. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has also drawn plenty of attention and support from the country of his parents, Afghanistan.

Brazil Soccer Copa America Argentina

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux 07.10.2019

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players.

Copa America Brazil 2019 - Semi Final - Brazil v Argentina

Lionel Messi banned from Argentina national team for 3 months 03.08.2019

Lionel Messi will miss four international friendlies after a lengthy ban from CONMEBOL. The Argentine captain accused the South American soccer governing body of "corruption" during this year's Copa America.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  