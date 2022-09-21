Germany signs deal to nationalize gas giant, Uniper

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The German government is to become the majority shareholder in Uniper.
Against the background of the Russian gas supply freeze, the German government will become the majority shareholder in Germany's largest gas importer Uniper.
Following the completion of a capital increase and the acquisition of Uniper shares from Fortum, the German government will own around 98.5 percent of Uniper, the former majority shareholder Fortum announced on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...