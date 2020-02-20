Germany shootings: Federal prosecutors take over Hanau investigation — live updates

Attacks at two hookah bars in the city of Hanau left nine people dead and four injured.

The suspected perpetrator was later found dead at his home along with another corpse.

The main suspect allegedly expressed far-right views in a letter of confession.

Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation due to the severity of the case.

All updates are in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC)

09:11 The Central Council of Muslims in Germany spoke out against the Hanau attack, denouncing it as an "attack on democracy."

09:00 Germany announced extra resources and funding to fight far-right extremism in late 2019, after a year which saw a politician assassinated and a far-right extremist attack a synagogue during the Jewish holiest day of the year.

08:48 Hesse state interior minister Peter Beuth confirmed the possible right-wing extremist link. "From what we know so far a xenophobic motive is the most likely," he said. A homepage linked to the attacker pointed to right-wing views held by the suspect.

08:47 DW's reporter Rebecca Staudenmaier is reporting from the Hanau. Earlier this morning she spoke to an eye witness who narrowly missed being caught up in the shooting.

08:45 Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday from Berlin "it is shocking, how many people were senselessly killed."

08:40 Interior minister Horst Seehofer will not be attending a meeting on digitalization, according to a spokesperson.

08:40 Hesse state interior minister Peter Beuth said that the suspect was a 43-year-old German man. The body of the person thought to be his mother, was 73-years-old.

08:21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cancelled a planned visit to the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt. "The Chancellor is being continuously updated on the investigation in Hanau," wrote Government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter.

08:10 Foreign minister Heiko Maas expressed sympathy for the relatives of the victims. "The terrible events in #Hanau hurts all of us," he tweeted. "Following this terrible night our thoughts are with the dead, their families and relatives. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," added Maas.

08:00 Seibert said on Twitter that "deep condolences go out to the families who are grieving for their dead."

07:54 German media are reporting that the body found in the same apartment as the suspect was his mother.

07:50 The suspect uploaded a video to Youtube in the days before the attack. The man relayed conspiracy theories in a "message to all Americans" in fluent English. The clip was still visible to view on the platform on Thursday morning.

07:45 Federal prosecutors announced they would take over the investigation due to the severity of the case. A spokesperson said there were "indications of a far-right motive."

07:40 Police were examining a letter of confession and a video found at the suspect's home. Local media are reporting that this expressed a far-right motive.

07:30 Late on Wednesday night a perpetrator opened fire at a Hookah bar in Hanau's downtown, killing three people, before driving to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opening fire at a second hookah bar, where five people died.

Authorities sealed off the areas where the shooting took place and later traced the suspect back to his home where they found him dead. Another corpse was also found in the house.

