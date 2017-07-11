Germany: Shooting in small western town leaves 2 dead

A man and a woman were shot dead on Thursday in the northwestern German town of Espelkamp, local police said.

Officers said they had no immediate information as to the motive, but indicated they believed it was not a terror attack.

"As things stand it looks like it was a crime rather than terrorism," a police spokesperson was quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying.

What do we know so far?

One victim was killed outside an apartment block and the other in a nearby street.

Shots were fired in the center of Espelkamp, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Hanover, just before midday on Thursday.

But the killer remains at large, according to authorities, who have released no further details as to their identity.

A murder investigation has been opened as police continue to look for the suspected perpetrator.

Police downplay threat to public

But the police spokesperson said that there was no clear and present danger to the public.

"The police have the operational situation completely under control. There are numerous officers on duty," they said.

The town on the northern tip of North Rhine-Westphalia is actually closer to Hanover to the east than to the major cities in NRW like Cologne

The Bild newspaper reported earlier that officers from across the region had been mobilized to track down the suspect.

Espelkamp, a town of some 26,000 people, is in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

ar-jf/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)